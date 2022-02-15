PHUKET TEST & GO

판타 호텔 푸켓에서 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
6.9

94 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
At Panta Hotel Phuket
At Panta Hotel Phuket - Image 1
At Panta Hotel Phuket - Image 2
At Panta Hotel Phuket - Image 3
At Panta Hotel Phuket - Image 4
At Panta Hotel Phuket - Image 5
+22 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

독특하고 전통적인 풍경, 고급 갤러리, 전문가 서비스, 숨막히는 식사는 At Panta Hotel Phuket(SHA Plus+)에서 기대할 수 있는 몇 가지에 불과합니다. 대형 목욕 가운, 예술적으로 디자인된 욕실, 고급 가구, 대형 창문, 인터넷 접속, 접근 가능한 평면도 등 비즈니스 및 레저 여행객 모두에게 훌륭한 선택입니다. 이 숙박 시설은 대규모 회의/행사를 주최하고 결혼식 피로연 및 기타 중요한 행사에 정기적으로 사용되는 대형 회의실을 갖추고 있다는 소식을 듣게 되어 기쁩니다. 낭만적 인 설정으로 인해 많은 커플이 이곳에서 서약을 교환하기로 선택하는 이유는 당연합니다. 호텔 주변은 진정한 문화 농지, 지역 마을, 사원 및 시장입니다. Panta Hotel Phuket(SHA Plus+)은 트렌디한 위치, 원하는 만큼의 프라이버시, 동등한 수준의 사교 기회를 제공합니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
판타 호텔 푸켓에서 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 판타 호텔 푸켓에서
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

310/51 Moo 1, Baandon-Cherngtalay Road, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

인기 필터

