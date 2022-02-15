판타 호텔 푸켓에서 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

독특하고 전통적인 풍경, 고급 갤러리, 전문가 서비스, 숨막히는 식사는 At Panta Hotel Phuket(SHA Plus+)에서 기대할 수 있는 몇 가지에 불과합니다. 대형 목욕 가운, 예술적으로 디자인된 욕실, 고급 가구, 대형 창문, 인터넷 접속, 접근 가능한 평면도 등 비즈니스 및 레저 여행객 모두에게 훌륭한 선택입니다. 이 숙박 시설은 대규모 회의/행사를 주최하고 결혼식 피로연 및 기타 중요한 행사에 정기적으로 사용되는 대형 회의실을 갖추고 있다는 소식을 듣게 되어 기쁩니다. 낭만적 인 설정으로 인해 많은 커플이 이곳에서 서약을 교환하기로 선택하는 이유는 당연합니다. 호텔 주변은 진정한 문화 농지, 지역 마을, 사원 및 시장입니다. Panta Hotel Phuket(SHA Plus+)은 트렌디한 위치, 원하는 만큼의 프라이버시, 동등한 수준의 사교 기회를 제공합니다.

