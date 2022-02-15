PHUKET TEST & GO

At Panta Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
6.9
rating with
94 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Unique and traditional landscapes, fine galleries, expert service, and breathtaking dining are just a few things you might expect here at the At Panta Hotel Phuket (SHA Plus+). From large bathrobes, artistically designed bathrooms, fine furnishings, big windows, internet access, and accessible floor-plans, this is a great choice for both business and leisure travelers. Guests will be glad to hear that the property also organizes large meetings/events and features a large conference room which is regularly used for wedding receptions and other important occasions. Due to its romantic setting, there’s no wonder why many couples choose to exchange their vows here. Surrounding the hotel are true cultural farmlands, local villages, temples, and markets. At Panta Hotel Phuket (SHA Plus+) gives you a trendy location, as much privacy as you want, and a choice to socialize in equal measure.

Address / Map

310/51 Moo 1, Baandon-Cherngtalay Road, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

