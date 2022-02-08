拉扬塔拉度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到18预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与拉扬塔拉度假村以优先方式，以及拉扬塔拉度假村从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 Deposit5,000存款

工作空间 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

工作空间 最大值 4 Adults 两卧室泳池别墅 250 m² ฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

工作空间 最大值 6 Adults 3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280 m² ฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p

便利设施/功能 We provide

Daily breakfast

Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival

