拉扬塔拉度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
两卧室泳池别墅 250m²
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 浴缸
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280m²
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p
便利设施/功能
- We provide
- Daily breakfast
- Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
