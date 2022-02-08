PHUKET TEST & GO

拉扬塔拉度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
10条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Layantara Resort - Image 0
Layantara Resort - Image 1
Layantara Resort - Image 2
Layantara Resort - Image 3
Layantara Resort - Image 4
Layantara Resort - Image 5
+13 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到18预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系拉扬塔拉度假村以优先方式，以及拉扬塔拉度假村从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults
两卧室泳池别墅 250
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 6 Adults
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间

Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p

便利设施/功能

  • We provide
  • Daily breakfast
  • Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是拉扬塔拉度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 拉扬塔拉度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

215 M.4 T.Thepkrasattri Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

