预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛决明子以优先方式，以及普吉岛决明子从你会直接收取货款。
每个人都在谈论的普吉岛酒店 Cassia 不断推出！我们错过了雅。普吉岛在等待，Cassia 已准备就绪！
住宿体验：2021 年 7 月 1 日至 10 月 31 日
因为我们喜欢你，我们正在扔一堆零食 - 这就是我们滚动的方式
每天晚上和我们一起睡觉，我们都会扔掉 BREKKIE！
*与我们一起睡 2 晚，500 泰铢的餐饮积分就是您的！
*当到了 5 个晚上，当然你会得到上面的，我们将举办一个很棒的泰国南部海鲜晚餐
*对于那些与我们一起睡 7 晚或更多的很棒的人，可以获得所有这些和免费的往返机场接送服务！
*条款和条件适用
全岛全岛折扣仅限 CASSIA 客人 因为您太棒了！
便利设施/功能
- 房间和公共区域的免费无线网络
- 每间套房包括卧室、客厅、洗手间、厨房和阳台
- 厨房包括微波炉、冰箱、热水锅、咖啡机、炉灶燃烧器
- 每周一次或按需清洁
- 拉古纳穿梭巴士
- 拉古纳穿梭船
- Bangtao的Cassia海滩
- 无边泳池和按摩浴缸
- 康比酒吧
- 市场 23
- 视线
- Play Play
- 儿童游泳池
- 儿童户外游乐场
- 决明子变成
如果您是普吉岛决明子
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
3.4 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
正数
负面的
- Front desk staff very good and helpful
- Quick, immediate advise from Front desk once our PCT test (negative) from airport was received at the hotel
- Having a hotel kitchen - in containers - located inside the garden / main pool area is ridiculous.
- The very noisy fans from the kitchen (which run most all times) are located below - at least - eight balconies and makes it impossible to use the balconies.
COE application procedure is a joke - many guests will not come until common sense comes into play
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- cleangood service ,airy & good protocols
Hotel overall very good in all aspects ,maybe just let down a little by choice of menu & presentation of food in the rooms
5.0 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
正数
负面的
- Mellow
- Clean
- Modern
- Trendy
- Soundproof
- Amazin
Cassia Phuket Sandbox offers guests a beautiful daily view of the most loveliest of landscapes. The decor and ambiance are superior to many other guest houses and unique in offering a full kitchen suite for guests who prefer preparing meals and dining in. The staff go above and beyond to provide care, comfort, and attention to details for each and every guest. Thank you for a wonderful vacation on our journey through challenging times. Stay safe and G-d bless.
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
正数 负面的
工作人员非常好，非常友好乐于助人，热情好客！我会随时回到那里，床也很可爱，我每晚都睡得像个原木:-)
4.8 One Bedroom Loft Water View
正数
我们选择这家酒店是因为公寓式的房间，我们很高兴我们做到了！房间非常舒适，感觉更像是一个家，而不是我们想要的酒店住宿。工作人员很棒，免费班车非常有用，可以轻松到达Boat Ave，总体而言，酒店非常干净舒适。由于泰国最近的限制，我们实际上会延长我们在这里的逗留时间，因为这是一个闲逛和远程工作的好地方。