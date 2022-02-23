访问度假村和别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

唯一一家所有客房均可直接通往游泳池的酒店，客房服务可乘船前往。”这是真正终极放松的私人度假胜地，在您踏入“ACCESS 度假村和别墅”的第一步时将受到优雅的欢迎。 即使是小流也可以有所作为。您可能会发现自己很高兴地从您自己的房间里可以直接进入我们的泳池服务。这种优雅的迎宾礼遇将为您带来一生难忘的假期。 我们设计独特的度假村让每间客房都可以直接通往游泳池，同时为您提供私人假期，享受我们一流的服务。享受您从未在其他地方体验过的待遇。距离卡伦海滩不远，访问度假村和别墅更令人愉快。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 访问度假村和别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 访问度假村和别墅 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。