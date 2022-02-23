Access Resort and Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
The only hotel offering direct pool access from all rooms, where a Room Services serve by boat." This is a truly ultimate relaxing private getaway, with a classy welcome on your first step in: "ACCESS Resort & Villas". Even the streamlet could make a difference. You might find yourself happily wandering around our pool services from your very own room with direct access. This classy welcome treat will give you a holiday of a lifetime. Our uniquely designed resort allows every room to have its own direct access to the pool, yet gives you a private getaway to enjoy our first-class services. Be treated as you have never experienced before from elsewhere. With a short distance to Karon beach, it makes ACCESS Resort & Villas even more pleasurable to visit.