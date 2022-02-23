Access Resort and Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The only hotel offering direct pool access from all rooms, where a Room Services serve by boat." This is a truly ultimate relaxing private getaway, with a classy welcome on your first step in: "ACCESS Resort & Villas". Even the streamlet could make a difference. You might find yourself happily wandering around our pool services from your very own room with direct access. This classy welcome treat will give you a holiday of a lifetime. Our uniquely designed resort allows every room to have its own direct access to the pool, yet gives you a private getaway to enjoy our first-class services. Be treated as you have never experienced before from elsewhere. With a short distance to Karon beach, it makes ACCESS Resort & Villas even more pleasurable to visit.