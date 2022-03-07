BANGKOK TEST & GO

绿景酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
通过
8条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 300 卧室
伙伴医院 Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation/No-show:

  1. Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
  2. Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only, 2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents. 2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents. 2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines. 3)No show: charge at 100% of total package

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult
优越的 23
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华套房 53
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅

Green View Hotel酒店位于Samutprakan的Amphur Bangsaothong，其出色的建筑结构，现代化的休闲客房以及遍布各种树木和绿色区域的酒店区域，可让您与大自然亲密接触或选择在这里品尝精致的美食和饮料。随时待命的酒店，包括室外游泳池，可让您放松身心并享受快速的免费无线网络连接 用于更新社交媒体。

酒店的所有客房均设有一个休息区和一台平面电视。客房配有私人浴室。客房将为客人提供冰箱。

此外，酒店的位置距素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）仅30公里，距离素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）仅34分钟车程，毗邻Buraphawithi高速公路和高速公路，使您的旅行更加便捷。

曼谷距离酒店22公里，而邦盛海滩距离酒店56公里。

便利设施/功能

  • >>EQ Package
  • RT-PCR Test
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Breakfast
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
  • 20% discount on food services
  • --------------------------------------------------------
  • >>AQ PACKAGE
  • ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Complimentary individual thermometer in room
  • Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
  • 20% discount on food services
  • 苏卡韦吉医院提供的医疗服务
  • Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
  • Free initial assessment session via video call
  • ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
  • 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
  • ** 14 Days Package
  • 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
分数
4.1/5
非常好
基于 72 评论
评分
优秀的
37
非常好
21
平均数
7
较差的
3
糟糕的
4
如果您是绿景酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
查看所有评论

🇮🇳Suresh Kumar Tolani

评论于 07/03/2022
到达 18/02/2022
4.6 Superior
正数
  • It was lovely staying there

Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends

🇹🇭Bancherd DeLong

评论于 19/02/2022
到达 02/02/2022
5.0 Superior
正数
  • Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.

I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.

🇮🇳Siddhartha bachhraj sekhani

评论于 18/02/2022
到达 15/02/2022
5.0 Superior
正数
  • Very clean
  • Thorough English communicative staff
  • Fast wifi
  • Quick service
负面的
  • Nill

Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!

*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife! Very thankful for the staff, see you soon

🇲🇲Thein Myint Zaw

评论于 13/02/2022
到达 26/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Suite

Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.

🇬🇧Graham Peter Wyles

评论于 07/02/2022
到达 19/01/2022
4.9 Superior
正数
  • Friendly Staff

Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.

🇦🇺Steven Kazmer

评论于 07/02/2022
到达 21/01/2022
4.4 Superior
正数
  • Staff were excellent
  • Results came quickly
负面的
  • No English language TV channel

Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly. Room was good. Food was ok.

🇮🇩Agil Bredly Musa

评论于 31/01/2022
到达 15/01/2022
4.6 Superior
正数
  • The room is clean and comfortable
  • All the staff do their best
  • All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
负面的
  • The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
  • TV channel has to be upgraded

Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.

🇬🇧Philip Joseph Smith

评论于 30/01/2022
到达 14/01/2022
4.0 Superior
正数
  • Room was very clean and comfortable
  • Food was provided
  • Pickup and transport was easy
负面的
  • Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.

Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.

Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.

Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.

The room was extremely comfortable and good value.

The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.

🇦🇺Sean Moriarty

评论于 24/01/2022
到达 13/01/2022
4.7 Superior
正数
  • Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Food was great and delivered on time
  • Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
  • Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
  • 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
  • Good Air Con/Fridge
  • Plenty of Water bottles given
  • Security/Bag guys really nice
负面的
  • Some staff poor English
  • Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
  • Bed maybe too hard for some
  • Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
  • TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
  • Zero Alcohol policy
  • Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors

Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.

🇦🇺Robert Vander Wall

评论于 21/01/2022
到达 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior

Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.

🇩🇪Markus Gansser

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 31/12/2021
4.7 Superior
正数
  • Good treasure
负面的
  • None

Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned. Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.

🇦🇹Benjamin Fahlbusch

评论于 14/01/2022
到达 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior

The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.

🇦🇺Yasser O'Shea

评论于 13/01/2022
到达 28/12/2021
3.1 Superior
正数
  • Fast covid results
负面的
  • Poor service, don't provide much information

Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.

🇹🇭Apinya Polsawat

评论于 12/01/2022
到达 27/12/2021
5.0 Superior
正数
  • Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
负面的
  • N/A

Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping

🇺🇸Shapur Sharoki

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
3.0 Superior
正数
  • Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
负面的
  • Room was small and moderately maintained.

This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.

🇫🇮Robert Fagerström

评论于 31/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
4.3 Superior
正数
  • Clean room
负面的
  • Table for eating little bit small

Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine

🇨🇦Ali Jane

评论于 31/12/2021
到达 15/12/2021
4.6 Superior
正数
  • Clean room
  • Quick check in
  • Efficient testing
负面的
  • Far from Bangkok
  • Breakfast wasnt good
  • Nothing really around the hotel

The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.

🇻🇳Duong Thi Thu Lan

评论于 28/12/2021
到达 11/12/2021
4.9 Superior
正数
  • friendly staff
  • Nice view
  • Cozy room

Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.

🇳🇱Tun Aung

评论于 27/12/2021
到达 19/12/2001
4.8 Superior
正数
  • Clean and quiet
负面的
  • workers with fair English is essential.

recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.

🇬🇧Barry Mckee

评论于 24/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior
正数
  • Clean & modern room
负面的
  • None

Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......

地址/地图

299 Moo 7 Bangna-Trad Rd, Thambol Bangsaotong, Amphur Bangsaotong Samutprakarn , 10560 Ban Khlong Sanam Phli, Thailand

