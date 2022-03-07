AQ酒店客房总数 300 卧室
伙伴医院 Sukavej Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation/No-show:
- Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
- Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only,
2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents.
2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents.
2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines.
3)No show: charge at 100% of total package
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
优越的 23m²
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30m²
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华套房 53m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Green View Hotel酒店位于Samutprakan的Amphur Bangsaothong，其出色的建筑结构，现代化的休闲客房以及遍布各种树木和绿色区域的酒店区域，可让您与大自然亲密接触或选择在这里品尝精致的美食和饮料。随时待命的酒店，包括室外游泳池，可让您放松身心并享受快速的免费无线网络连接
用于更新社交媒体。
酒店的所有客房均设有一个休息区和一台平面电视。客房配有私人浴室。客房将为客人提供冰箱。
此外，酒店的位置距素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）仅30公里，距离素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）仅34分钟车程，毗邻Buraphawithi高速公路和高速公路，使您的旅行更加便捷。
曼谷距离酒店22公里，而邦盛海滩距离酒店56公里。
便利设施/功能
- >>EQ Package
- RT-PCR Test
- Private restroom with shower
- Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
- 32-inch TV with Cable TV
- Breakfast
- Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
- Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
- 20% discount on food services
- >>AQ PACKAGE
- ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
- Private restroom with shower
- Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
- 32-inch TV with Cable TV
- Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
- Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
- Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
- Complimentary individual thermometer in room
- Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
- 20% discount on food services
- 苏卡韦吉医院提供的医疗服务
- Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
- 24-hour standby nursing service
- Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
- Free initial assessment session via video call
- ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
- 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
- ** 14 Days Package
- 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
4.6 Superior
正数
- It was lovely staying there
Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends
5.0 Superior
正数
- Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.
I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.
5.0 Superior
正数
负面的
- Very clean
- Thorough English communicative staff
- Fast wifi
- Quick service
Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!
*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife!
Very thankful for the staff, see you soon
4.5 Deluxe Suite
Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.
4.9 Superior
正数
Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.
4.4 Superior
正数
负面的
- Staff were excellent
- Results came quickly
- No English language TV channel
Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly.
Room was good. Food was ok.
4.6 Superior
正数
负面的
- The room is clean and comfortable
- All the staff do their best
- All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
- The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
- TV channel has to be upgraded
Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.
4.0 Superior
正数
负面的
- Room was very clean and comfortable
- Food was provided
- Pickup and transport was easy
- Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.
Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.
Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.
Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.
The room was extremely comfortable and good value.
The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.
4.7 Superior
正数
负面的
- Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Food was great and delivered on time
- Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
- Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
- 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
- Good Air Con/Fridge
- Plenty of Water bottles given
- Security/Bag guys really nice
- Some staff poor English
- Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
- Bed maybe too hard for some
- Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
- TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
- Zero Alcohol policy
- Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors
Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.
4.5 Superior
Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.
4.7 Superior
正数负面的
Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned.
Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.
4.6 Superior
The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.
3.1 Superior
正数负面的
- Poor service, don't provide much information
Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.
5.0 Superior
正数
负面的
- Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping
3.0 Superior
正数
负面的
- Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
- Room was small and moderately maintained.
This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.
4.3 Superior
正数负面的
- Table for eating little bit small
Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine
4.6 Superior
正数
负面的
- Clean room
- Quick check in
- Efficient testing
- Far from Bangkok
- Breakfast wasnt good
- Nothing really around the hotel
The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.
4.9 Superior
正数
- friendly staff
- Nice view
- Cozy room
Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.
4.8 Superior
正数负面的
- workers with fair English is essential.
recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.
5.0 Superior
正数负面的
Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......