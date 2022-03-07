BANGKOK TEST & GO

Das Green View Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
The Green View Hotel - Image 0
The Green View Hotel - Image 1
The Green View Hotel - Image 2
The Green View Hotel - Image 3
The Green View Hotel - Image 4
The Green View Hotel - Image 5
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 300 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation/No-show:

  1. Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
  2. Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only, 2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents. 2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents. 2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines. 3)No show: charge at 100% of total package

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult
Überlegen 23
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe-Suite 53
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer

Das Green View Hotel befindet sich in Amphur Bangsaothong, Samutprakan, mit einer hervorragenden Architekturstruktur, einem modernen Gästezimmer zur Erholung und der Umgebung des Hotels mit verschiedenen Arten von Bäumen und Grünflächen, die Ihren Aufenthalt in der Nähe der Natur gestalten oder ein akribisches Essen und Trinken von einem genießen Das Hotel ist rund um die Uhr für Sie da und verfügt über einen Außenpool zur Entspannung bei Aktivitäten und schnelles kostenloses WLAN zum Aktualisieren von Social Media.

Alle Zimmer des Hotels verfügen über einen Sitzbereich und einen Flachbild-TV. Die Zimmer verfügen über ein eigenes Bad. Die Zimmer verfügen über einen Kühlschrank.

Darüber hinaus ist das Hotel nur 30 Kilometer vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt und liegt nur 34 Fahrminuten vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt, in der Nähe der Schnellstraße und der Autobahn Buraphawithi, was Ihre Reise komfortabler macht.

Bangkok liegt 22 km von den Unterkünften entfernt und den Strand Bangsaen erreichen Sie nach 56 km.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • >>EQ Package
  • RT-PCR Test
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Breakfast
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
  • 20% discount on food services
  • --------------------------------------------------------
  • >>AQ PACKAGE
  • ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Complimentary individual thermometer in room
  • Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
  • 20% discount on food services
  • Medizinische Versorgung durch das Sukavej-Krankenhaus
  • Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
  • Free initial assessment session via video call
  • ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
  • 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
  • ** 14 Days Package
  • 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
Ergebnis
4.1/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 72 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
37
Sehr gut
21
Durchschnittlich
7
Arm
3
Schrecklich
4
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Das Green View Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇮🇳Suresh Kumar Tolani

Bewertet am 07/03/2022
Angekommen um 18/02/2022
4.6 Superior
Positiv
  • It was lovely staying there

Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends

🇹🇭Bancherd DeLong

Bewertet am 19/02/2022
Angekommen um 02/02/2022
5.0 Superior
Positiv
  • Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.

I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.

🇮🇳Siddhartha bachhraj sekhani

Bewertet am 18/02/2022
Angekommen um 15/02/2022
5.0 Superior
Positiv
  • Very clean
  • Thorough English communicative staff
  • Fast wifi
  • Quick service
Negative
  • Nill

Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!

*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife! Very thankful for the staff, see you soon

🇲🇲Thein Myint Zaw

Bewertet am 13/02/2022
Angekommen um 26/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Suite

Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.

🇬🇧Graham Peter Wyles

Bewertet am 07/02/2022
Angekommen um 19/01/2022
4.9 Superior
Positiv
  • Friendly Staff

Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.

🇦🇺Steven Kazmer

Bewertet am 07/02/2022
Angekommen um 21/01/2022
4.4 Superior
Positiv
  • Staff were excellent
  • Results came quickly
Negative
  • No English language TV channel

Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly. Room was good. Food was ok.

🇮🇩Agil Bredly Musa

Bewertet am 31/01/2022
Angekommen um 15/01/2022
4.6 Superior
Positiv
  • The room is clean and comfortable
  • All the staff do their best
  • All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
Negative
  • The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
  • TV channel has to be upgraded

Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.

🇬🇧Philip Joseph Smith

Bewertet am 30/01/2022
Angekommen um 14/01/2022
4.0 Superior
Positiv
  • Room was very clean and comfortable
  • Food was provided
  • Pickup and transport was easy
Negative
  • Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.

Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.

Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.

Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.

The room was extremely comfortable and good value.

The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.

🇦🇺Sean Moriarty

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 13/01/2022
4.7 Superior
Positiv
  • Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Food was great and delivered on time
  • Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
  • Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
  • 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
  • Good Air Con/Fridge
  • Plenty of Water bottles given
  • Security/Bag guys really nice
Negative
  • Some staff poor English
  • Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
  • Bed maybe too hard for some
  • Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
  • TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
  • Zero Alcohol policy
  • Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors

Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.

🇦🇺Robert Vander Wall

Bewertet am 21/01/2022
Angekommen um 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior

Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.

🇩🇪Markus Gansser

Bewertet am 19/01/2022
Angekommen um 31/12/2021
4.7 Superior
Positiv
  • Good treasure
Negative
  • None

Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned. Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.

🇦🇹Benjamin Fahlbusch

Bewertet am 14/01/2022
Angekommen um 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior

The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.

🇦🇺Yasser O'Shea

Bewertet am 13/01/2022
Angekommen um 28/12/2021
3.1 Superior
Positiv
  • Fast covid results
Negative
  • Poor service, don't provide much information

Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.

🇹🇭Apinya Polsawat

Bewertet am 12/01/2022
Angekommen um 27/12/2021
5.0 Superior
Positiv
  • Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
Negative
  • N/A

Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping

🇺🇸Shapur Sharoki

Bewertet am 01/01/2022
Angekommen um 16/12/2021
3.0 Superior
Positiv
  • Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
Negative
  • Room was small and moderately maintained.

This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.

🇫🇮Robert Fagerström

Bewertet am 31/12/2021
Angekommen um 06/12/2021
4.3 Superior
Positiv
  • Clean room
Negative
  • Table for eating little bit small

Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine

🇨🇦Ali Jane

Bewertet am 31/12/2021
Angekommen um 15/12/2021
4.6 Superior
Positiv
  • Clean room
  • Quick check in
  • Efficient testing
Negative
  • Far from Bangkok
  • Breakfast wasnt good
  • Nothing really around the hotel

The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.

🇻🇳Duong Thi Thu Lan

Bewertet am 28/12/2021
Angekommen um 11/12/2021
4.9 Superior
Positiv
  • friendly staff
  • Nice view
  • Cozy room

Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.

🇳🇱Tun Aung

Bewertet am 27/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/12/2001
4.8 Superior
Positiv
  • Clean and quiet
Negative
  • workers with fair English is essential.

recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.

🇬🇧Barry Mckee

Bewertet am 24/12/2021
Angekommen um 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior
Positiv
  • Clean & modern room
Negative
  • None

Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......

Adresse / Karte

299 Moo 7 Bangna-Trad Rd, Thambol Bangsaotong, Amphur Bangsaotong Samutprakarn , 10560 Ban Khlong Sanam Phli, Thailand

