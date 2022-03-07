BANGKOK TEST & GO

더 그린 뷰 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1

8 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
The Green View Hotel - Image 0
The Green View Hotel - Image 1
The Green View Hotel - Image 2
The Green View Hotel - Image 3
The Green View Hotel - Image 4
The Green View Hotel - Image 5
+20 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
72 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 300 침실
파트너 병원 Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation/No-show:

  1. Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
  2. Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only, 2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents. 2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents. 2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines. 3)No show: charge at 100% of total package

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult
우수한 23
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
디럭스 스위트 53
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실

Green View Hotel은 Samutprakan, Samutprakan의 뛰어난 건축 구조, 레크리에이션을위한 현대적인 객실 및 다양한 종류의 나무와 녹지가있는 호텔 주변에 자리하여 자연에 가깝게 숙박하거나 세심한 음식과 음료를 즐길 수 있습니다. 활동에서 휴식을 취할 수있는 야외 수영장과 빠른 무료 Wi-Fi를 포함하여 24 시간 서비스를 제공 할 준비가 된 호텔 소셜 미디어를 업데이트합니다.

호텔의 모든 객실은 휴식 공간과 평면 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 객실은 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 객실에는 냉장고가 제공됩니다.

더욱이, 호텔의 위치는 수완 나품 공항에서 단 30km 떨어져 있으며 수완 나품 공항에서 차로 34 분 거리에 있으며 Buraphawithi 고속도로와 고속도로 근처에있어 여행이 더욱 편리해집니다.

방콕은 22km, 방센 비치는 56km 떨어져 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • >>EQ Package
  • RT-PCR Test
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Breakfast
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
  • 20% discount on food services
  • --------------------------------------------------------
  • >>AQ PACKAGE
  • ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Complimentary individual thermometer in room
  • Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
  • 20% discount on food services
  • Sukavej 병원의 의료 서비스
  • Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
  • Free initial assessment session via video call
  • ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
  • 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
  • ** 14 Days Package
  • 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
점수
4.1/5
아주 좋아
기반 72 리뷰
평가
우수한
37
아주 좋아
21
평균
7
가난한
3
무서운
4
더 그린 뷰 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 더 그린 뷰 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇮🇳Suresh Kumar Tolani

검토 07/03/2022
도착 18/02/2022
4.6 Superior
긍정적
  • It was lovely staying there

Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends

🇹🇭Bancherd DeLong

검토 19/02/2022
도착 02/02/2022
5.0 Superior
긍정적
  • Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.

I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.

🇮🇳Siddhartha bachhraj sekhani

검토 18/02/2022
도착 15/02/2022
5.0 Superior
긍정적
  • Very clean
  • Thorough English communicative staff
  • Fast wifi
  • Quick service
네거티브
  • Nill

Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!

*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife! Very thankful for the staff, see you soon

🇲🇲Thein Myint Zaw

검토 13/02/2022
도착 26/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Suite

Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.

🇬🇧Graham Peter Wyles

검토 07/02/2022
도착 19/01/2022
4.9 Superior
긍정적
  • Friendly Staff

Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.

🇦🇺Steven Kazmer

검토 07/02/2022
도착 21/01/2022
4.4 Superior
긍정적
  • Staff were excellent
  • Results came quickly
네거티브
  • No English language TV channel

Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly. Room was good. Food was ok.

🇮🇩Agil Bredly Musa

검토 31/01/2022
도착 15/01/2022
4.6 Superior
긍정적
  • The room is clean and comfortable
  • All the staff do their best
  • All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
네거티브
  • The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
  • TV channel has to be upgraded

Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.

🇬🇧Philip Joseph Smith

검토 30/01/2022
도착 14/01/2022
4.0 Superior
긍정적
  • Room was very clean and comfortable
  • Food was provided
  • Pickup and transport was easy
네거티브
  • Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.

Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.

Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.

Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.

The room was extremely comfortable and good value.

The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.

🇦🇺Sean Moriarty

검토 24/01/2022
도착 13/01/2022
4.7 Superior
긍정적
  • Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Food was great and delivered on time
  • Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
  • Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
  • 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
  • Good Air Con/Fridge
  • Plenty of Water bottles given
  • Security/Bag guys really nice
네거티브
  • Some staff poor English
  • Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
  • Bed maybe too hard for some
  • Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
  • TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
  • Zero Alcohol policy
  • Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors

Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.

🇦🇺Robert Vander Wall

검토 21/01/2022
도착 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior

Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.

🇩🇪Markus Gansser

검토 19/01/2022
도착 31/12/2021
4.7 Superior
긍정적
  • Good treasure
네거티브
  • None

Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned. Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.

🇦🇹Benjamin Fahlbusch

검토 14/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior

The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.

🇦🇺Yasser O'Shea

검토 13/01/2022
도착 28/12/2021
3.1 Superior
긍정적
  • Fast covid results
네거티브
  • Poor service, don't provide much information

Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.

🇹🇭Apinya Polsawat

검토 12/01/2022
도착 27/12/2021
5.0 Superior
긍정적
  • Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
네거티브
  • N/A

Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping

🇺🇸Shapur Sharoki

검토 01/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
3.0 Superior
긍정적
  • Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
네거티브
  • Room was small and moderately maintained.

This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.

🇫🇮Robert Fagerström

검토 31/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
4.3 Superior
긍정적
  • Clean room
네거티브
  • Table for eating little bit small

Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine

🇨🇦Ali Jane

검토 31/12/2021
도착 15/12/2021
4.6 Superior
긍정적
  • Clean room
  • Quick check in
  • Efficient testing
네거티브
  • Far from Bangkok
  • Breakfast wasnt good
  • Nothing really around the hotel

The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.

🇻🇳Duong Thi Thu Lan

검토 28/12/2021
도착 11/12/2021
4.9 Superior
긍정적
  • friendly staff
  • Nice view
  • Cozy room

Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.

🇳🇱Tun Aung

검토 27/12/2021
도착 19/12/2001
4.8 Superior
긍정적
  • Clean and quiet
네거티브
  • workers with fair English is essential.

recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.

🇬🇧Barry Mckee

검토 24/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior
긍정적
  • Clean & modern room
네거티브
  • None

Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

299 Moo 7 Bangna-Trad Rd, Thambol Bangsaotong, Amphur Bangsaotong Samutprakarn , 10560 Ban Khlong Sanam Phli, Thailand

파트너 호텔

The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 살릴 호텔 수 쿰빗 57-통로
8.3
평가
403 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
살릴 호텔 수 쿰빗-소이 통로 1
8
평가
509 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
8
평가
3407 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
방콕 팰리스 호텔
6.8
평가
1940 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 니트라 방콕
8.8
평가
2267 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

NY 시티 리조트 앤 스파 방콕
7.2
평가
155 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 코타이 럭셔리 디자인 호텔
7
평가
12 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
초르 셰르-더 그린 호텔
7.2
평가
28 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
트로이안 호텔
6.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
H5 럭셔리 호텔
6.8
평가
25 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
O2 럭셔리 호텔
7.3
평가
73 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
디발 럭스 리조트 & 스파 방콕
8.2
평가
367 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 방콕 수완 나품 에어 포트
8.4
평가
2826 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU