Room was very clean and comfortable

Food was provided

Pickup and transport was easy

Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.

Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.

Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.

Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.

The room was extremely comfortable and good value.

The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.