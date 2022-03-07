BANGKOK TEST & GO

เดอะกรีนวิวโฮเทล - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
คะแนนจาก
8
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
The Green View Hotel - Image 0
The Green View Hotel - Image 1
The Green View Hotel - Image 2
The Green View Hotel - Image 3
The Green View Hotel - Image 4
The Green View Hotel - Image 5
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation/No-show:

  1. Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
  2. Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only, 2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents. 2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents. 2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines. 3)No show: charge at 100% of total package

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
เหนือกว่า 23
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องดีลักซ์สวีท 53
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น

โรงแรมกรีนวิวตั้งอยู่ในอำเภอบางเสาธงสมุทรปราการด้วยโครงสร้างสถาปัตยกรรมที่โดดเด่นห้องพักทันสมัยสำหรับการพักผ่อนหย่อนใจและบริเวณโรงแรมที่รายล้อมไปด้วยต้นไม้นานาชนิดและพื้นที่สีเขียวทำให้การเข้าพักของคุณใกล้ชิดกับธรรมชาติหรือเลือกเพลิดเพลินกับอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่พิถีพิถันจาก โรงแรมที่พร้อมให้บริการตลอดเวลารวมถึงสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งเพื่อการผ่อนคลายจากกิจกรรมต่างๆและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย (Wi-Fi) ที่รวดเร็ว สำหรับการอัปเดตโซเชียลมีเดีย

ห้องพักทุกห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นโทรทัศน์จอแบน ห้องพักมีห้องน้ำส่วนตัว ห้องพักมีตู้เย็น

นอกจากนี้ที่ตั้งของโรงแรมยังอยู่ห่างจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิเพียง 30 กิโลเมตรและใช้เวลาเดินทางโดยรถยนต์เพียง 34 นาทีไปยังสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิใกล้ทางด่วนบูรพาวิถีและมอเตอร์เวย์ทำให้การเดินทางของคุณสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น

กรุงเทพมหานครอยู่ห่างจากที่พักเป็นระยะทาง 22 กม. ในขณะที่หาดบางแสนอยู่ห่างออกไปเป็นระยะทาง 56 กม.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • >>EQ Package
  • RT-PCR Test
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Breakfast
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
  • 20% discount on food services
  • --------------------------------------------------------
  • >>AQ PACKAGE
  • ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Complimentary individual thermometer in room
  • Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
  • 20% discount on food services
  • บริการทางการแพทย์โดยโรงพยาบาลสุขเวช
  • Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
  • Free initial assessment session via video call
  • ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
  • 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
  • ** 14 Days Package
  • 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 72 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
37
ดีมาก
21
เฉลี่ย
7
แย่
3
แย่มาก
4
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ เดอะกรีนวิวโฮเทล ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ เดอะกรีนวิวโฮเทล
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇮🇳Suresh Kumar Tolani

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/03/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/02/2022
4.6 Superior
แง่บวก
  • It was lovely staying there

Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends

🇹🇭Bancherd DeLong

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/02/2022
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.

I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.

🇮🇳Siddhartha bachhraj sekhani

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/02/2022
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Very clean
  • Thorough English communicative staff
  • Fast wifi
  • Quick service
เชิงลบ
  • Nill

Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!

*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife! Very thankful for the staff, see you soon

🇲🇲Thein Myint Zaw

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Suite

Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.

🇬🇧Graham Peter Wyles

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/01/2022
4.9 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Friendly Staff

Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.

🇦🇺Steven Kazmer

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/01/2022
4.4 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Staff were excellent
  • Results came quickly
เชิงลบ
  • No English language TV channel

Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly. Room was good. Food was ok.

🇮🇩Agil Bredly Musa

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/01/2022
4.6 Superior
แง่บวก
  • The room is clean and comfortable
  • All the staff do their best
  • All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
เชิงลบ
  • The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
  • TV channel has to be upgraded

Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.

🇬🇧Philip Joseph Smith

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/01/2022
4.0 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Room was very clean and comfortable
  • Food was provided
  • Pickup and transport was easy
เชิงลบ
  • Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.

Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.

Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.

Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.

The room was extremely comfortable and good value.

The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.

🇦🇺Sean Moriarty

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/01/2022
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Food was great and delivered on time
  • Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
  • Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
  • 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
  • Good Air Con/Fridge
  • Plenty of Water bottles given
  • Security/Bag guys really nice
เชิงลบ
  • Some staff poor English
  • Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
  • Bed maybe too hard for some
  • Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
  • TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
  • Zero Alcohol policy
  • Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors

Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.

🇦🇺Robert Vander Wall

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior

Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.

🇩🇪Markus Gansser

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 31/12/2021
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Good treasure
เชิงลบ
  • None

Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned. Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.

🇦🇹Benjamin Fahlbusch

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior

The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.

🇦🇺Yasser O'Shea

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/12/2021
3.1 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Fast covid results
เชิงลบ
  • Poor service, don't provide much information

Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.

🇹🇭Apinya Polsawat

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2021
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
เชิงลบ
  • N/A

Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping

🇺🇸Shapur Sharoki

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/12/2021
3.0 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
เชิงลบ
  • Room was small and moderately maintained.

This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.

🇫🇮Robert Fagerström

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/12/2021
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Clean room
เชิงลบ
  • Table for eating little bit small

Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine

🇨🇦Ali Jane

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/12/2021
4.6 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Clean room
  • Quick check in
  • Efficient testing
เชิงลบ
  • Far from Bangkok
  • Breakfast wasnt good
  • Nothing really around the hotel

The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.

🇻🇳Duong Thi Thu Lan

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/12/2021
4.9 Superior
แง่บวก
  • friendly staff
  • Nice view
  • Cozy room

Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.

🇳🇱Tun Aung

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/12/2001
4.8 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Clean and quiet
เชิงลบ
  • workers with fair English is essential.

recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.

🇬🇧Barry Mckee

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก
  • Clean & modern room
เชิงลบ
  • None

Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

299 Moo 7 Bangna-Trad Rd, Thambol Bangsaotong, Amphur Bangsaotong Samutprakarn , 10560 Ban Khlong Sanam Phli, Thailand

