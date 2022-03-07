Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 300 Chambres
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation/No-show:
- Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
- Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only,
2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents.
2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents.
2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines.
3)No show: charge at 100% of total package
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Supérieur 23m²
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30m²
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Suite 53m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
Le Green View Hotel est situé à Amphur Bangsaothong, Samutprakan avec une structure architecturale exceptionnelle, des chambres modernes pour les loisirs et la zone de l'hôtel entourée de différents types d'arbres et d'espaces verts rendant votre séjour proche de la nature ou en choisissant de déguster une nourriture et des boissons méticuleuses d'un Hôtel prêt à servir 24 heures sur 24, avec piscine extérieure pour se détendre après des activités et connexion Wi-Fi gratuite et rapide
pour mettre à jour les médias sociaux.
Toutes les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon et d'une télévision à écran plat. Les chambres sont dotées d'une salle de bains privative. Les chambres sont dotées d'un réfrigérateur.
De plus, l'emplacement de l'hôtel est à seulement 30 kilomètres de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi et à seulement 34 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi, près de l'autoroute et de l'autoroute Buraphawithi, ce qui rend votre voyage plus pratique.
Bangkok se trouve à 22 km de l'hébergement, tandis que la plage de Bangsaen est à 56 km.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- >>EQ Package
- RT-PCR Test
- Private restroom with shower
- Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
- 32-inch TV with Cable TV
- Breakfast
- Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
- Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
- 20% discount on food services
- >>AQ PACKAGE
- ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
- Private restroom with shower
- Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
- 32-inch TV with Cable TV
- Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
- Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
- Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
- Complimentary individual thermometer in room
- Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
- 20% discount on food services
- Services médicaux par l'hôpital Sukavej
- Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
- 24-hour standby nursing service
- Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
- Free initial assessment session via video call
- ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
- 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
- ** 14 Days Package
- 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
But
4.6 Superior
Positifs
- It was lovely staying there
Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends
5.0 Superior
Positifs
- Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.
I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.
5.0 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very clean
- Thorough English communicative staff
- Fast wifi
- Quick service
Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!
*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife!
Very thankful for the staff, see you soon
4.5 Deluxe Suite
Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.
4.9 Superior
Positifs
Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.
4.4 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff were excellent
- Results came quickly
- No English language TV channel
Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly.
Room was good. Food was ok.
4.6 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- The room is clean and comfortable
- All the staff do their best
- All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
- The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
- TV channel has to be upgraded
Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.
4.0 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room was very clean and comfortable
- Food was provided
- Pickup and transport was easy
- Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.
Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.
Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.
Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.
The room was extremely comfortable and good value.
The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.
4.7 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Food was great and delivered on time
- Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
- Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
- 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
- Good Air Con/Fridge
- Plenty of Water bottles given
- Security/Bag guys really nice
- Some staff poor English
- Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
- Bed maybe too hard for some
- Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
- TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
- Zero Alcohol policy
- Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors
Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.
4.5 Superior
Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.
4.7 Superior
PositifsNégatifs
Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned.
Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.
4.6 Superior
The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.
3.1 Superior
PositifsNégatifs
- Poor service, don't provide much information
Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.
5.0 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping
3.0 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
- Room was small and moderately maintained.
This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.
4.3 Superior
PositifsNégatifs
- Table for eating little bit small
Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine
4.6 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean room
- Quick check in
- Efficient testing
- Far from Bangkok
- Breakfast wasnt good
- Nothing really around the hotel
The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.
4.9 Superior
Positifs
- friendly staff
- Nice view
- Cozy room
Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.
4.8 Superior
PositifsNégatifs
- workers with fair English is essential.
recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.
5.0 Superior
PositifsNégatifs
Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......
Images du menu alimentaire
