Hôtel The Green View - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
8 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
The Green View Hotel - Image 0
The Green View Hotel - Image 1
The Green View Hotel - Image 2
The Green View Hotel - Image 3
The Green View Hotel - Image 4
The Green View Hotel - Image 5
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 300 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation/No-show:

  1. Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
  2. Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only, 2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents. 2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents. 2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines. 3)No show: charge at 100% of total package

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult
Supérieur 23
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Suite 53
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon

Le Green View Hotel est situé à Amphur Bangsaothong, Samutprakan avec une structure architecturale exceptionnelle, des chambres modernes pour les loisirs et la zone de l'hôtel entourée de différents types d'arbres et d'espaces verts rendant votre séjour proche de la nature ou en choisissant de déguster une nourriture et des boissons méticuleuses d'un Hôtel prêt à servir 24 heures sur 24, avec piscine extérieure pour se détendre après des activités et connexion Wi-Fi gratuite et rapide pour mettre à jour les médias sociaux.

Toutes les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon et d'une télévision à écran plat. Les chambres sont dotées d'une salle de bains privative. Les chambres sont dotées d'un réfrigérateur.

De plus, l'emplacement de l'hôtel est à seulement 30 kilomètres de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi et à seulement 34 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi, près de l'autoroute et de l'autoroute Buraphawithi, ce qui rend votre voyage plus pratique.

Bangkok se trouve à 22 km de l'hébergement, tandis que la plage de Bangsaen est à 56 km.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • >>EQ Package
  • RT-PCR Test
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Breakfast
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
  • 20% discount on food services
  • >>AQ PACKAGE
  • ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Complimentary individual thermometer in room
  • Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
  • 20% discount on food services
  • Services médicaux par l'hôpital Sukavej
  • Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
  • Free initial assessment session via video call
  • ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
  • 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
  • ** 14 Days Package
  • 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 72 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
37
Très bien
21
Moyenne
7
Pauvres
3
Terrible
4
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel The Green View , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇮🇳Suresh Kumar Tolani

Révisé le 07/03/2022
Arrivé le 18/02/2022
4.6 Superior
Positifs
  • It was lovely staying there

Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends

🇹🇭Bancherd DeLong

Révisé le 19/02/2022
Arrivé le 02/02/2022
5.0 Superior
Positifs
  • Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.

I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.

🇮🇳Siddhartha bachhraj sekhani

Révisé le 18/02/2022
Arrivé le 15/02/2022
5.0 Superior
Positifs
  • Very clean
  • Thorough English communicative staff
  • Fast wifi
  • Quick service
Négatifs
  • Nill

Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!

*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife! Very thankful for the staff, see you soon

🇲🇲Thein Myint Zaw

Révisé le 13/02/2022
Arrivé le 26/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Suite

Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.

🇬🇧Graham Peter Wyles

Révisé le 07/02/2022
Arrivé le 19/01/2022
4.9 Superior
Positifs
  • Friendly Staff

Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.

🇦🇺Steven Kazmer

Révisé le 07/02/2022
Arrivé le 21/01/2022
4.4 Superior
Positifs
  • Staff were excellent
  • Results came quickly
Négatifs
  • No English language TV channel

Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly. Room was good. Food was ok.

🇮🇩Agil Bredly Musa

Révisé le 31/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/01/2022
4.6 Superior
Positifs
  • The room is clean and comfortable
  • All the staff do their best
  • All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
Négatifs
  • The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
  • TV channel has to be upgraded

Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.

🇬🇧Philip Joseph Smith

Révisé le 30/01/2022
Arrivé le 14/01/2022
4.0 Superior
Positifs
  • Room was very clean and comfortable
  • Food was provided
  • Pickup and transport was easy
Négatifs
  • Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.

Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.

Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.

Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.

The room was extremely comfortable and good value.

The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.

🇦🇺Sean Moriarty

Révisé le 24/01/2022
Arrivé le 13/01/2022
4.7 Superior
Positifs
  • Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Food was great and delivered on time
  • Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
  • Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
  • 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
  • Good Air Con/Fridge
  • Plenty of Water bottles given
  • Security/Bag guys really nice
Négatifs
  • Some staff poor English
  • Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
  • Bed maybe too hard for some
  • Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
  • TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
  • Zero Alcohol policy
  • Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors

Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.

🇦🇺Robert Vander Wall

Révisé le 21/01/2022
Arrivé le 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior

Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.

🇩🇪Markus Gansser

Révisé le 19/01/2022
Arrivé le 31/12/2021
4.7 Superior
Positifs
  • Good treasure
Négatifs
  • None

Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned. Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.

🇦🇹Benjamin Fahlbusch

Révisé le 14/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior

The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.

🇦🇺Yasser O'Shea

Révisé le 13/01/2022
Arrivé le 28/12/2021
3.1 Superior
Positifs
  • Fast covid results
Négatifs
  • Poor service, don't provide much information

Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.

🇹🇭Apinya Polsawat

Révisé le 12/01/2022
Arrivé le 27/12/2021
5.0 Superior
Positifs
  • Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
Négatifs
  • N/A

Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping

🇺🇸Shapur Sharoki

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/12/2021
3.0 Superior
Positifs
  • Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
Négatifs
  • Room was small and moderately maintained.

This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.

🇫🇮Robert Fagerström

Révisé le 31/12/2021
Arrivé le 06/12/2021
4.3 Superior
Positifs
  • Clean room
Négatifs
  • Table for eating little bit small

Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine

🇨🇦Ali Jane

Révisé le 31/12/2021
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
4.6 Superior
Positifs
  • Clean room
  • Quick check in
  • Efficient testing
Négatifs
  • Far from Bangkok
  • Breakfast wasnt good
  • Nothing really around the hotel

The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.

🇻🇳Duong Thi Thu Lan

Révisé le 28/12/2021
Arrivé le 11/12/2021
4.9 Superior
Positifs
  • friendly staff
  • Nice view
  • Cozy room

Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.

🇳🇱Tun Aung

Révisé le 27/12/2021
Arrivé le 19/12/2001
4.8 Superior
Positifs
  • Clean and quiet
Négatifs
  • workers with fair English is essential.

recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.

🇬🇧Barry Mckee

Révisé le 24/12/2021
Arrivé le 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior
Positifs
  • Clean & modern room
Négatifs
  • None

Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......

Adresse / Carte

299 Moo 7 Bangna-Trad Rd, Thambol Bangsaotong, Amphur Bangsaotong Samutprakarn , 10560 Ban Khlong Sanam Phli, Thailand

