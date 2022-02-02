AQ酒店客房总数 378 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到178预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与乔彻尔绿色酒店以优先方式，以及乔彻尔绿色酒店从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
普通套房 40m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ChorCher 豪华绿色酒店是一家四星级绿色生活方式主题酒店，靠近曼谷素万那普机场，距离泰国易三仓大学（Bangna 校区）200 码，与世界医疗医院合作，以不可抗拒的价格提供长期住宿体验套餐。
客房配有平面有线电视、冰箱和电热水壶。连接浴室提供免费洗浴用品和淋浴设施。
特价促销！！预订期：2021 年 6 月 1 日至 7 月 31 日，入住至 2021 年 10 月 31 日，抵达当天免费提供第一次 SWAB
额外的人（成人）折扣为 30,000 泰铢。-
3-15 岁儿童优惠至 23,000 泰铢。-
婴儿年龄至 2 岁可优惠至 15,000 泰铢。-
便利设施/功能
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · Wi-Fi internet
- · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
- · 24-hour stand by nursing service
如果您是乔彻尔绿色酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 乔彻尔绿色酒店查看所有评论
3.7 Deluxe Room
负面的
Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room
3.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
- 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
- 3. Room was quiet.
- 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
- 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
- 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
- 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find
The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first
hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.
3.3 Deluxe Room
正数
This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.
4.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Staff
- Rooms
- Quick and easy Covid test
Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Good service and staff
- Clean hotell and good bed
- Good covid/pcr test fast result
- Quarantine but its the situation
Cant write so much
The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect
The hotell was good same as service and staff
Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat
Thanks for service
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
- Transport from airport was a long wait.
Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.
4.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Great value for stay and go
Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.
3.6 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)
The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- Long wait on COVID test results.
Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.
3.3 Deluxe Room
负面的
- No microwave to make warm the meal.
The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good.
Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- Food could be better
- No alcohol
Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...
3.6 Deluxe Room
正数
- great for 1 night quarantine if you have to
perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway
2.4 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
- Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
- Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
- Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
- I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.
The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff!
Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.
3.3 Deluxe Room
负面的
- Most staff don’t speak English
It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.
2.3 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
再也不订这家酒店了！！！
没有更多。 Nooooooooo moooore。
Nooooooooo moooooore。 Nooooooo mooorre。
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
在机场接机很舒服。酒店还在我下车那天安排了一辆出租车送我回机场。
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数
距离廊曼机场 2 小时车程，因此在预订隔离后前往任何地方的航班时请记住这一点
3.0 Deluxe Room
这是好的和舒适的。食物很好吃，但是当我们计划吃饭时，其中很多都很酷。 Covid测试做得很好。