AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级一室公寓 34m²
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 微波
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室豪华间 46m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室豪华大床房 54m²
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
两卧室套房 67m²
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
豪华的Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18酒店位于曼谷市中心，提供带设备齐全厨房和宽敞休息区的温馨服务式公寓。它设有一个游泳池，一个屋顶果岭和一个设备齐全的健身中心。
每间公寓均设有落地窗，配有一台带卫星频道的42英寸智能电视，家庭影院系统和DVD播放器。其他设施包括笔记本电脑保险箱，熨烫设施和办公桌。
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18酒店距离Asoke轻轨站和Sukhumvit捷运站有750码。这家酒店距离EmQuartier和Emporium约800码。
客人可以在The Coffee Club餐厅全天享用早餐，早午餐和香浓的美味咖啡。其他设施包括免费停车场和投币式自助洗衣店。
便利设施/功能
- Rooftop Plunge Pool
- Putting Green
- Fitness Center
- Coin-operated laundrette
3.3 Studio Superior
正数
负面的
- was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
- the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
- met at the door and efficently booked in
- 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
- no salads or fruits for meals options.
- offer non sugary drinks.
- should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.
was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.