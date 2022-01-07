BANGKOK TEST & GO

素坤逸18号美蒂雅酒店-察殿精选 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
通过
457条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级一室公寓 34
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室豪华间 46
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室豪华大床房 54
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
两卧室套房 67
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

豪华的Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18酒店位于曼谷市中心，提供带设备齐全厨房和宽敞休息区的温馨服务式公寓。它设有一个游泳池，一个屋顶果岭和一个设备齐全的健身中心。

每间公寓均设有落地窗，配有一台带卫星频道的42英寸智能电视，家庭影院系统和DVD播放器。其他设施包括笔记本电脑保险箱，熨烫设施和办公桌。

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18酒店距离Asoke轻轨站和Sukhumvit捷运站有750码。这家酒店距离EmQuartier和Emporium约800码。

客人可以在The Coffee Club餐厅全天享用早餐，早午餐和香浓的美味咖啡。其他设施包括免费停车场和投币式自助洗衣店。

便利设施/功能

  • Rooftop Plunge Pool
  • Putting Green
  • Fitness Center
  • Coin-operated laundrette
分数
3.3/5
平均数
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
🇦🇺Graham N Petersen

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 22/12/2021
3.3 Studio Superior
正数     
  • was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
  • the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
  • met at the door and efficently booked in
负面的
  • 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
  • no salads or fruits for meals options.
  • offer non sugary drinks.
  • should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.

was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.

地址/地图

26 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

