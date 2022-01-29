AQ酒店客房总数 300 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华房 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政豪华房 32m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
小型套房 40m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵套房 50m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
行政套房 61m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
列治文大酒店位于 Rattanathibeth 路，在政府认证的酒店中放松身心，享受由列治文大酒店与世界医疗医院合作提供的长期住宿体验套餐。
特价促销！！预订期：2021 年 6 月 1 日至 7 月 31 日，入住至 2021 年 10 月 31 日，抵达当天免费提供第一次 SWAB
额外的人（成人）折扣为 30,000 泰铢。-
3-15 岁儿童优惠至 23,000 泰铢。-
婴儿年龄至 2 岁可优惠至 15,000 泰铢。-
泰国护照折扣 THB 4,000.- 成人和儿童每人
便利设施/功能
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
- Wi-Fi网路
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- ·24小时待命护理服务
如果您是里士满大酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 里士满大酒店
3.1 Deluxe room
Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!
4.6 Deluxe room
正数
负面的
- Nice size room
- Nice shower
- Helpful staff
- I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
- No fresh air
This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.
5.0 Deluxe room
正数
Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
4.3 Executive Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Staff are very good, responsive
- Food is good
- Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.
3.8 Deluxe room
正数
负面的
- food was good
- cleanliness good
- Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
- I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
- After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
- Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.
The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.
4.7 Grand Deluxe
正数 负面的
Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.
4.8 Deluxe room
正数
负面的
- Friendly
- Correct
- Good service helpdesk
- Good bed
- Good food
All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services
1.8 Deluxe room
正数 负面的
- 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
- Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
- Building smelled like an ashtray
- Poor communication between management and staff
Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time
2.8 Deluxe room
正数
负面的
- Great location next to sky train station
The room is outdated
Not enough power outlet
No temperature control available
Most of the time it’s too warm
Inside the room
4.3 Deluxe room
正数
负面的
- Food always on time very helpful staff
- Stuck in room for 14 days
Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money
4.4 Deluxe room
正数 负面的
良好的概述，美味的食物，太多的隔离日。如果已经接种过疫苗，应该减少
4.3 Deluxe room
正数 负面的
- 没有新鲜空气，窗户被螺栓关闭/空调无法调节到 25C 以上/淋浴温度无法控制，每隔几分钟冷热交替。
最初预订的是 Chorcher 度假村，在所有文件发送到移民局获得 COE 授权后的最后一刻被 Richmond 集团更改，这非常不方便，并导致抵达时的移民问题。
没有人喜欢诱饵和转换策略。这需要努力。
4.7 Deluxe room
我有一个美好的逗留。员工亲切体贴，房间宽敞，餐点丰富。
3.9 Grand Deluxe
正数 负面的
享有城市景观的房间让您感觉自己没有被困在房间里，干净整洁，设施不错，您还可以要求瑜伽垫，食物很好，工作人员乐于助人，但无线网络有点慢，我很喜欢我的住宿
4.0 Executive Deluxe
正数 负面的
Grand Richmond Hotel让客户感到宾至如归，服务周到。酒店似乎很难在用餐时间以外提供服务。
2.8 Grand Deluxe
正数
负面的
- 房间大，楼层高，视野好。
- 大多数餐点都不错，但有时他们会忘记上菜或有点延迟。
- 有时酒店忘记提供餐点。
- 服务延误。你必须一次又一次地打电话提醒他们。
- 退房时重复收取客房内服务费。您必须记下并重新检查它是否正确。
- 酒店工作人员总是犯错误。比如我要求换枕套；酒店让我等了 2 天，然后给了我一个非常旧的，与房间里的标准不一样。
- 我在西边订了一个房间，下午很热，一直到日落。
如果您不能忍受服务的延迟，请不要选择这家酒店。
由于酒店不会让他们的员工在整个期间（15 晚）打扫房间，您必须自己打扫，但浴室没有清洁工具。