โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์ - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.5
คะแนนจาก
1115
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 0
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 1
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 2
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 3
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 4
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 5
+8 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
16 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 300 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 81 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์ อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์ จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
แกรนด์ดีลักซ์ 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟดีลักซ์ 32
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 40
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องพรีเมียร์สวีท 50
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟสวีท 61
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

โรงแรมแกรนด์ ริชมอนด์ บนถนนรัตนาธิเบศร์ พักผ่อนคลายในโรงแรมที่ได้รับการรับรองจากรัฐบาล พร้อมแพ็คเกจประสบการณ์การเข้าพักระยะยาวที่นำเสนอโดยโรงแรมแกรนด์ ริชมอนด์ ร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลเวิลด์เมดิคอล

โปรโมชั่นพิเศษ!! ระยะเวลาการจอง: 1 มิถุนายน - 31 กรกฎาคม 2564 เข้าพักจนถึง 31 ตุลาคม 2564 ฟรี SWAB ครั้งแรกเมื่อมาถึง เสริม (ผู้ใหญ่) ลดเหลือ 30,000.- เด็กอายุ 3-15 ปี ลดเหลือ 23,000.- เด็กโต ถึง 2 ขวบ ลดเหลือ 15,000.-

Thai Passport ลดราคา 4,000.- ต่อท่าน สำหรับผู้ใหญ่ & เด็ก

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต Wi-Fi
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • ·บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 16 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
5
ดีมาก
7
เฉลี่ย
3
แย่
1
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇹🇭Ekapong

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe room

Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!

🇺🇸David Lackman

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • Nice size room
  • Nice shower
  • Helpful staff
เชิงลบ
  • I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
  • No fresh air

This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.

🇲🇾Chin Chee wui

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • Good

Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

🇹🇭Nitipong Kongpat

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/11/2021
4.3 Executive Deluxe
แง่บวก     
  • Staff are very good, responsive
  • Food is good
เชิงลบ
  • Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.

🇳🇴Yngvar Andreassen

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • food was good
  • cleanliness good
เชิงลบ
  • Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
  • I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
  • After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
  • Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.

The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.

🇺🇸Luxaponl Roungpet

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/11/2021
4.7 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก     
  • Everythings
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing’s

Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.

🇳🇱Herman Cornelis Obenhuysen

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • Friendly
  • Correct
  • Good service helpdesk
  • Good bed
  • Good food
เชิงลบ
  • Window locked

All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services

🇨🇦Stewart Brown

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • None
เชิงลบ
  • 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
  • Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
  • Building smelled like an ashtray
  • Poor communication between management and staff

Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time

🇺🇸Robert McPride

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/10/2021
2.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • Great location next to sky train station
เชิงลบ
  • Meal are cold

The room is outdated Not enough power outlet No temperature control available Most of the time it’s too warm Inside the room

🇬🇧James Holloway

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/09/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • Food always on time very helpful staff
เชิงลบ
  • Stuck in room for 14 days

Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money

🇹🇭สาธิต ปิ่นทองพันธุ์

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • อาหารอร่อย
เชิงลบ
  • จำนานวันกักตัวเยอะเกินไป ควรลดลงถ้าทำวัคซีนแล้ว

ภาพรวมดี อาหารอร่อย จำนานวันกักตัวเยอะเกินไป ควรลดลงถ้าทำวัคซีนแล้ว

🇺🇸Michael Foucault

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/07/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานทำงานดีมาก เอาใจใส่ลูกค้า
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์ หน้าต่างปิดด้วยสลัก/ เครื่องปรับอากาศไม่สามารถปรับให้สูงกว่า 25C/ อุณหภูมิฝักบัวไม่สามารถควบคุมได้ ร้อนและเย็นสลับกันทุกสองสามนาที

การจองเดิมสำหรับรีสอร์ท Chorcher และมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงโดยกลุ่มริชมอนด์ในนาทีสุดท้ายหลังจากส่งเอกสารทั้งหมดไปยังด่านตรวจคนเข้าเมืองเพื่อขออนุมัติ COE สิ่งนี้ไม่สะดวกและทำให้เกิดปัญหากับการเข้าเมืองเมื่อเดินทางมาถึง ไม่มีใครชอบเหยื่อล่อและเปลี่ยนกลวิธี สิ่งนี้จะต้องดำเนินการ

🇵🇭Catherine Mendoza- Sanorjo

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe room

ฉันมีการเข้าพักที่ยอดเยี่ยม พนักงานใจดีและมีน้ำใจ ห้องพักกว้างขวางและให้บริการอาหารมื้อใหญ่

🇹🇭Thitinan ngamsanguan

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/07/2021
3.9 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก     
  • วิวเมือง
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก
  • บริการ
  • ทำความสะอาด
  • มีอาหารให้เลือกมากมาย
เชิงลบ
  • wifi ช้าแต่รับได้

ห้องพักพร้อมวิวเมืองทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนไม่ได้ติดอยู่ในห้อง สะอาดพร้อมสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ดี คุณยังสามารถขอเสื่อโยคะได้ อาหารก็อร่อย พนักงานก็ช่วยเหลือดี แต่ wifi ค่อนข้างช้า โดยรวมแล้วฉันมีความสุขกับการเข้าพัก

🇦🇺Wolfgang Sue

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/07/2021
4.0 Executive Deluxe
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานเป็นกันเองมาก
เชิงลบ
  • บริการอาจช้า

Grand Richmond Hotel ทำให้ลูกค้ารู้สึกยินดีและให้บริการอย่างดี ดูเหมือนยากสำหรับโรงแรมที่จะให้บริการนอกเวลาอาหาร

🇹🇭Piyawan Phronphaaphirom

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/06/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก     
  • ห้องใหญ่ ชั้นสูง วิวดี.
  • อาหารส่วนใหญ่ก็ไม่เลว แต่บางครั้งพวกเขาลืมเสิร์ฟหรือล่าช้าเล็กน้อย
เชิงลบ
  • บางครั้งทางโรงแรมก็ลืมเสิร์ฟอาหาร
  • ความล่าช้าของการบริการ คุณต้องโทรไปเตือนพวกเขาครั้งแล้วครั้งเล่า
  • ค่าบริการซ้ำในห้องพักเมื่อคุณเช็คเอาท์ คุณต้องจดบันทึกและตรวจสอบอีกครั้งว่าถูกต้องหรือไม่
  • พนักงานโรงแรมทำผิดเสมอ ตัวอย่างเช่น ฉันขอเปลี่ยนปลอกหมอน ทางโรงแรมให้รอ 2 วันก็ให้อันที่เก่ามากซึ่งไม่ได้มาตรฐานเดียวกับในห้อง
  • ฉันได้ห้องทางด้านทิศตะวันตกและในตอนบ่ายอากาศร้อนจนถึงพระอาทิตย์ตก

หากคุณไม่สามารถทนต่อความล่าช้าของการบริการ อย่าเลือกโรงแรมนี้ เนื่องจากทางโรงแรมไม่ยอมให้พนักงานทำความสะอาดห้องตลอดช่วงเวลา (15 คืน) คุณต้องทำเอง แต่ไม่มีอุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาดห้องน้ำ

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

282 Rattanathibet Rd, Bang Krasaw, อำเภอเมือง Nonthaburi 11000

