รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 300 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 81 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์ อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์ จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
แกรนด์ดีลักซ์ 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟดีลักซ์ 32m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 40m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องพรีเมียร์สวีท 50m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟสวีท 61m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
โรงแรมแกรนด์ ริชมอนด์ บนถนนรัตนาธิเบศร์ พักผ่อนคลายในโรงแรมที่ได้รับการรับรองจากรัฐบาล พร้อมแพ็คเกจประสบการณ์การเข้าพักระยะยาวที่นำเสนอโดยโรงแรมแกรนด์ ริชมอนด์ ร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลเวิลด์เมดิคอล
โปรโมชั่นพิเศษ!! ระยะเวลาการจอง: 1 มิถุนายน - 31 กรกฎาคม 2564 เข้าพักจนถึง 31 ตุลาคม 2564 ฟรี SWAB ครั้งแรกเมื่อมาถึง
เสริม (ผู้ใหญ่) ลดเหลือ 30,000.-
เด็กอายุ 3-15 ปี ลดเหลือ 23,000.-
เด็กโต ถึง 2 ขวบ ลดเหลือ 15,000.-
Thai Passport ลดราคา 4,000.- ต่อท่าน สำหรับผู้ใหญ่ & เด็ก
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
- อินเทอร์เน็ต Wi-Fi
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- ·บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 16 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมแกรนด์ริชมอนด์ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
3.1 Deluxe room
Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!
4.6 Deluxe room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice size room
- Nice shower
- Helpful staff
- I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
- No fresh air
This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.
5.0 Deluxe room
แง่บวก
Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
4.3 Executive Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff are very good, responsive
- Food is good
- Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.
3.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- food was good
- cleanliness good
- Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
- I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
- After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
- Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.
The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.
4.7 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.
4.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly
- Correct
- Good service helpdesk
- Good bed
- Good food
All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services
1.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
- Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
- Building smelled like an ashtray
- Poor communication between management and staff
Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time
2.8 Deluxe room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Great location next to sky train station
The room is outdated
Not enough power outlet
No temperature control available
Most of the time it’s too warm
Inside the room
4.3 Deluxe room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Food always on time very helpful staff
- Stuck in room for 14 days
Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money
4.4 Deluxe room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- จำนานวันกักตัวเยอะเกินไป ควรลดลงถ้าทำวัคซีนแล้ว
ภาพรวมดี อาหารอร่อย จำนานวันกักตัวเยอะเกินไป ควรลดลงถ้าทำวัคซีนแล้ว
4.3 Deluxe room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานทำงานดีมาก เอาใจใส่ลูกค้า
- ไม่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์ หน้าต่างปิดด้วยสลัก/ เครื่องปรับอากาศไม่สามารถปรับให้สูงกว่า 25C/ อุณหภูมิฝักบัวไม่สามารถควบคุมได้ ร้อนและเย็นสลับกันทุกสองสามนาที
การจองเดิมสำหรับรีสอร์ท Chorcher และมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงโดยกลุ่มริชมอนด์ในนาทีสุดท้ายหลังจากส่งเอกสารทั้งหมดไปยังด่านตรวจคนเข้าเมืองเพื่อขออนุมัติ COE สิ่งนี้ไม่สะดวกและทำให้เกิดปัญหากับการเข้าเมืองเมื่อเดินทางมาถึง
ไม่มีใครชอบเหยื่อล่อและเปลี่ยนกลวิธี สิ่งนี้จะต้องดำเนินการ
4.7 Deluxe room
ฉันมีการเข้าพักที่ยอดเยี่ยม พนักงานใจดีและมีน้ำใจ ห้องพักกว้างขวางและให้บริการอาหารมื้อใหญ่
3.9 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- วิวเมือง
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก
- บริการ
- ทำความสะอาด
- มีอาหารให้เลือกมากมาย
ห้องพักพร้อมวิวเมืองทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนไม่ได้ติดอยู่ในห้อง สะอาดพร้อมสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ดี คุณยังสามารถขอเสื่อโยคะได้ อาหารก็อร่อย พนักงานก็ช่วยเหลือดี แต่ wifi ค่อนข้างช้า โดยรวมแล้วฉันมีความสุขกับการเข้าพัก
4.0 Executive Deluxe
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Grand Richmond Hotel ทำให้ลูกค้ารู้สึกยินดีและให้บริการอย่างดี ดูเหมือนยากสำหรับโรงแรมที่จะให้บริการนอกเวลาอาหาร
2.8 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องใหญ่ ชั้นสูง วิวดี.
- อาหารส่วนใหญ่ก็ไม่เลว แต่บางครั้งพวกเขาลืมเสิร์ฟหรือล่าช้าเล็กน้อย
- บางครั้งทางโรงแรมก็ลืมเสิร์ฟอาหาร
- ความล่าช้าของการบริการ คุณต้องโทรไปเตือนพวกเขาครั้งแล้วครั้งเล่า
- ค่าบริการซ้ำในห้องพักเมื่อคุณเช็คเอาท์ คุณต้องจดบันทึกและตรวจสอบอีกครั้งว่าถูกต้องหรือไม่
- พนักงานโรงแรมทำผิดเสมอ ตัวอย่างเช่น ฉันขอเปลี่ยนปลอกหมอน ทางโรงแรมให้รอ 2 วันก็ให้อันที่เก่ามากซึ่งไม่ได้มาตรฐานเดียวกับในห้อง
- ฉันได้ห้องทางด้านทิศตะวันตกและในตอนบ่ายอากาศร้อนจนถึงพระอาทิตย์ตก
หากคุณไม่สามารถทนต่อความล่าช้าของการบริการ อย่าเลือกโรงแรมนี้
เนื่องจากทางโรงแรมไม่ยอมให้พนักงานทำความสะอาดห้องตลอดช่วงเวลา (15 คืน) คุณต้องทำเอง แต่ไม่มีอุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาดห้องน้ำ