Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe room 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Connecting Room
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Deluxe 32m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 40m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Suite 50m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite 61m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Grand Richmond Hotel on Rattanathibeth Road, Stay relaxed in a government-certified hotel with long stay experience package offered by Grand Richmond Hotel in cooperation with World Medical Hospital.
Amenities / Features
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
- · Wi-Fi internet
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 16 reviews
3.1 Deluxe room
Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!
4.6 Deluxe room
Positives
Negatives
- Nice size room
- Nice shower
- Helpful staff
- I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
- No fresh air
This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.
5.0 Deluxe room
Positives
Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
4.3 Executive Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Staff are very good, responsive
- Food is good
- Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.
3.8 Deluxe room
Positives
Negatives
- food was good
- cleanliness good
- Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
- I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
- After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
- Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.
The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.
4.7 Grand Deluxe
Positives Negatives
Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.
4.8 Deluxe room
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly
- Correct
- Good service helpdesk
- Good bed
- Good food
All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services
1.8 Deluxe room
Positives Negatives
- 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
- Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
- Building smelled like an ashtray
- Poor communication between management and staff
Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time
2.8 Deluxe room
Positives
Negatives
- Great location next to sky train station
The room is outdated
Not enough power outlet
No temperature control available
Most of the time it’s too warm
Inside the room
4.3 Deluxe room
Positives
Negatives
- Food always on time very helpful staff
- Stuck in room for 14 days
Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money
4.4 Deluxe room
Positives Negatives
- Remember too many days of quarantine? should be reduced if already vaccinated
Good overview, delicious food, too many days of quarantine. should be reduced if already vaccinated
4.3 Deluxe room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff is doing a very fine job, caring for the customers
- No fresh air, windows are bolted shut/ A/C cannot adjust above 25C/ Shower temp has no control, hot and cold alternating every few minutes.
Original booking was for Chorcher resort and was changed by the Richmond group at the last moment after all documents were sent in to immigration for COE authorization, this was very inconvenient and caused problems with immigration on arrival.
No one likes bait and switch tactics. This needs to be worked on.
4.7 Deluxe room
I have a wonderful stay. The employee are kind and considerate, the room is spacious and big serving of meals.
3.9 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- City view
- Amenities
- Service
- Clean
- Good range of food
The room with the city view make you feel like you not that stuck in the room, clean with decent amenities, you can also ask for the yoga matthe food is good staffs were helpful but the wifi is a bit slow overall I enjoyed my stay
4.0 Executive Deluxe
Positives Negatives
Grand Richmond Hotel makes clients feel welcome and serves well. It seems difficult for the hotel to give service outside meal time hours.
2.8 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Big room , high floor with a good view.
- Most meal is not bad but sometimes they forget to serve or a bit delay.
- Sometimes the hotel forget to serve meals.
- Delay of services. You have to call to remind them again and again.
- Duplicate in-room service charges when you check out. You have to note down and recheck if it is correct.
- The hotel staff always made a mistake. For example I asked to change the pillow case; the hotel let me waited for 2 day and then gave me the very old one which is not the same standard as in the room.
- I got a room in the west side and it was hot in the afternoon until the sunset.
If you can't stand delay of services, do not choose this hotel.
Since the hotel wont let their staff to clean the room for the whole period (15 nights), you have to make it on your own but there is no cleaning tools for the bathroom.