Grand Richmond Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.5
rating with
1115 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe room 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Deluxe 32
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 40
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Suite 50
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite 61
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Grand Richmond Hotel on Rattanathibeth Road, Stay relaxed in a government-certified hotel with long stay experience package offered by Grand Richmond Hotel in cooperation with World Medical Hospital.

Amenities / Features

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 16 reviews
Rating
Excellent
5
Very Good
7
Average
3
Poor
1
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Grand Richmond Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇹🇭Ekapong

Reviewed on 29/01/2022
Arrived on 12/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe room

Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!

🇺🇸David Lackman

Reviewed on 27/01/2022
Arrived on 13/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • Nice size room
  • Nice shower
  • Helpful staff
Negatives
  • I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
  • No fresh air

This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.

🇲🇾Chin Chee wui

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • Good

Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

🇹🇭Nitipong Kongpat

Reviewed on 13/12/2021
Arrived on 25/11/2021
4.3 Executive Deluxe
Positives     
  • Staff are very good, responsive
  • Food is good
Negatives
  • Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.

🇳🇴Yngvar Andreassen

Reviewed on 03/12/2021
Arrived on 14/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • food was good
  • cleanliness good
Negatives
  • Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
  • I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
  • After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
  • Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.

The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.

🇺🇸Luxaponl Roungpet

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 12/11/2021
4.7 Grand Deluxe
Positives     
  • Everythings
Negatives
  • Nothing’s

Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.

🇳🇱Herman Cornelis Obenhuysen

Reviewed on 22/11/2021
Arrived on 20/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • Friendly
  • Correct
  • Good service helpdesk
  • Good bed
  • Good food
Negatives
  • Window locked

All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services

🇨🇦Stewart Brown

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 10/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • None
Negatives
  • 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
  • Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
  • Building smelled like an ashtray
  • Poor communication between management and staff

Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time

🇺🇸Robert McPride

Reviewed on 30/10/2021
Arrived on 14/10/2021
2.8 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • Great location next to sky train station
Negatives
  • Meal are cold

The room is outdated Not enough power outlet No temperature control available Most of the time it’s too warm Inside the room

🇬🇧James Holloway

Reviewed on 29/09/2021
Arrived on 13/09/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • Food always on time very helpful staff
Negatives
  • Stuck in room for 14 days

Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money

🇹🇭สาธิต ปิ่นทองพันธุ์

Reviewed on 10/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • delicious food
Negatives
  • Remember too many days of quarantine? should be reduced if already vaccinated

Good overview, delicious food, too many days of quarantine. should be reduced if already vaccinated

🇺🇸Michael Foucault

Reviewed on 25/07/2021
Arrived on 07/07/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
Positives     
  • Staff is doing a very fine job, caring for the customers
Negatives
  • No fresh air, windows are bolted shut/ A/C cannot adjust above 25C/ Shower temp has no control, hot and cold alternating every few minutes.

Original booking was for Chorcher resort and was changed by the Richmond group at the last moment after all documents were sent in to immigration for COE authorization, this was very inconvenient and caused problems with immigration on arrival. No one likes bait and switch tactics. This needs to be worked on.

🇵🇭Catherine Mendoza- Sanorjo

Reviewed on 22/07/2021
Arrived on 11/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe room

I have a wonderful stay. The employee are kind and considerate, the room is spacious and big serving of meals.

🇹🇭Thitinan ngamsanguan

Reviewed on 21/07/2021
Arrived on 05/07/2021
3.9 Grand Deluxe
Positives     
  • City view
  • Amenities
  • Service
  • Clean
  • Good range of food
Negatives
  • Slow wifi but acceptable

The room with the city view make you feel like you not that stuck in the room, clean with decent amenities, you can also ask for the yoga matthe food is good staffs were helpful but the wifi is a bit slow overall I enjoyed my stay

🇦🇺Wolfgang Sue

Reviewed on 18/07/2021
Arrived on 02/07/2021
4.0 Executive Deluxe
Positives     
  • Staff is very friendly
Negatives
  • Service can be slow

Grand Richmond Hotel makes clients feel welcome and serves well. It seems difficult for the hotel to give service outside meal time hours.

🇹🇭Piyawan Phronphaaphirom

Reviewed on 10/07/2021
Arrived on 23/06/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe
Positives     
  • Big room , high floor with a good view.
  • Most meal is not bad but sometimes they forget to serve or a bit delay.
Negatives
  • Sometimes the hotel forget to serve meals.
  • Delay of services. You have to call to remind them again and again.
  • Duplicate in-room service charges when you check out. You have to note down and recheck if it is correct.
  • The hotel staff always made a mistake. For example I asked to change the pillow case; the hotel let me waited for 2 day and then gave me the very old one which is not the same standard as in the room.
  • I got a room in the west side and it was hot in the afternoon until the sunset.

If you can't stand delay of services, do not choose this hotel. Since the hotel wont let their staff to clean the room for the whole period (15 nights), you have to make it on your own but there is no cleaning tools for the bathroom.

Address / Map

282 Rattanathibet Rd, Bang Krasaw, อำเภอเมือง Nonthaburi 11000

