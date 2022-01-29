BANGKOK TEST & GO

그랜드 리치몬드 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.5

1115 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 0
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 1
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 2
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 3
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 4
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 5
+8 사진
빠른 응답
16 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 300 침실
파트너 병원 World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 81 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉그랜드 리치몬드 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 그랜드 리치몬드 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 디럭스 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
이그제큐티브 디럭스 32
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 40
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
프리미어 스위트 50
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
이그제큐티브 스위트 61
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

라타나티베스 로드에 위치한 그랜드 리치몬드 호텔, 그랜드 리치몬드 호텔이 세계 의료 병원과 협력하여 제공하는 장기 체류 경험 패키지로 정부 인증 호텔에서 편안하게 지내십시오.

특별 프로모션!! 예약 기간: 2021년 6월 1일 - 7월 31일 2021년 10월 31일까지 숙박 도착일에 1차 SWAB 무료 제공 추가 인원(성인)은 THB 30,000까지 할인됩니다.- 3-15세 어린이는 THB 23,000로 할인됩니다.- 2세까지의 유아 연령은 THB 15,000로 할인됩니다.-

태국 여권 할인 THB 4,000.- 성인 및 어린이 1인당

어메니티 / 특징

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
  • Wi-Fi 인터넷
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • · 24 시간 간호 서비스 대기
모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
4.0/5
아주 좋아
기반 16 리뷰
평가
우수한
5
아주 좋아
7
평균
3
가난한
1
무서운
0
그랜드 리치몬드 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 그랜드 리치몬드 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇹🇭Ekapong

검토 29/01/2022
도착 12/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe room

Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!

🇺🇸David Lackman

검토 27/01/2022
도착 13/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • Nice size room
  • Nice shower
  • Helpful staff
네거티브
  • I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
  • No fresh air

This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.

🇲🇾Chin Chee wui

검토 18/12/2021
도착 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • Good

Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

🇹🇭Nitipong Kongpat

검토 13/12/2021
도착 25/11/2021
4.3 Executive Deluxe
긍정적     
  • Staff are very good, responsive
  • Food is good
네거티브
  • Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.

🇳🇴Yngvar Andreassen

검토 03/12/2021
도착 14/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • food was good
  • cleanliness good
네거티브
  • Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
  • I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
  • After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
  • Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.

The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.

🇺🇸Luxaponl Roungpet

검토 29/11/2021
도착 12/11/2021
4.7 Grand Deluxe
긍정적     
  • Everythings
네거티브
  • Nothing’s

Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.

🇳🇱Herman Cornelis Obenhuysen

검토 22/11/2021
도착 20/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • Friendly
  • Correct
  • Good service helpdesk
  • Good bed
  • Good food
네거티브
  • Window locked

All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services

🇨🇦Stewart Brown

검토 19/11/2021
도착 10/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • None
네거티브
  • 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
  • Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
  • Building smelled like an ashtray
  • Poor communication between management and staff

Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time

🇺🇸Robert McPride

검토 30/10/2021
도착 14/10/2021
2.8 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • Great location next to sky train station
네거티브
  • Meal are cold

The room is outdated Not enough power outlet No temperature control available Most of the time it’s too warm Inside the room

🇬🇧James Holloway

검토 29/09/2021
도착 13/09/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • Food always on time very helpful staff
네거티브
  • Stuck in room for 14 days

Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money

🇹🇭สาธิต ปิ่นทองพันธุ์

검토 10/08/2021
도착 24/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • 맛있는 음식
네거티브
  • 너무 많은 격리 기간을 기억하십니까? 이미 예방 접종을 받은 경우 감소해야 합니다

좋은 개요, 맛있는 음식, 너무 많은 검역일. 이미 예방 접종을 받은 경우 감소해야 합니다

🇺🇸Michael Foucault

검토 25/07/2021
도착 07/07/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
긍정적     
  • 직원들은 고객을 돌보는 매우 훌륭한 일을하고 있습니다.
네거티브
  • 신선한 공기가없고 창문이 볼트로 닫혀 있습니다 / A / C는 25C 이상으로 조정할 수 없습니다 / 샤워 온도는 제어 할 수 없으며 몇 분마다 뜨겁고 차갑습니다.

원래 예약은 Chorcher 리조트용이었고 COE 승인을 위해 모든 문서가 이민국으로 전송된 후 마지막 순간에 Richmond 그룹에 의해 변경되었습니다. 이는 매우 불편하고 도착 시 이민국에 문제를 일으켰습니다. 미끼와 스위치 전술을 좋아하는 사람은 없습니다. 이 작업이 필요합니다.

🇵🇭Catherine Mendoza- Sanorjo

검토 22/07/2021
도착 11/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe room

나는 멋진 숙박을했습니다. 직원은 친절하고 사려 깊으며 방은 넓고 많은 양의 식사를 제공합니다.

🇹🇭Thitinan ngamsanguan

검토 21/07/2021
도착 05/07/2021
3.9 Grand Deluxe
긍정적     
  • 시티뷰
  • 예의
  • 서비스
  • 깨끗한
  • 음식의 좋은 범위
네거티브
  • Wi-Fi는 느리지만 허용됨

도시 전망이있는 방은 방에 갇히지 않은 것처럼 느껴지고 적절한 편의 시설로 깨끗하며 요가 매트를 요청할 수도 있습니다 음식은 좋은 직원이 도움이되었지만 Wi-Fi는 전반적으로 약간 느립니다 내 체류를 즐겼습니다

🇦🇺Wolfgang Sue

검토 18/07/2021
도착 02/07/2021
4.0 Executive Deluxe
긍정적     
  • 직원들은 매우 친절합니다
네거티브
  • 서비스가 느릴 수 있음

그랜드 리치몬드 호텔은 고객을 환영하고 잘 서비스합니다. 호텔에서 식사 시간 외에 서비스를 제공하는 것은 어려울 것 같습니다.

🇹🇭Piyawan Phronphaaphirom

검토 10/07/2021
도착 23/06/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe
긍정적     
  • 큰 방, 좋은 전망의 고층.
  • 대부분의 식사는 나쁘지 않지만 때로는 제공을 잊어 버리거나 약간 지연됩니다.
네거티브
  • 때때로 호텔은 식사 제공을 잊습니다.
  • 서비스 지연. 당신은 그들에게 계속해서 상기시키기 위해 전화해야 합니다.
  • 체크아웃 시 룸서비스 요금이 중복됩니다. 메모해 두었다가 맞는지 다시 확인해야 합니다.
  • 호텔 직원은 항상 실수를 했습니다. 예를 들어 베개 커버를 바꿔달라고 요청했습니다. 호텔은 2일 동안 기다렸다가 방과 같은 표준이 아닌 아주 오래된 것을 주었습니다.
  • 나는 서쪽에 방을 얻었고 일몰까지 오후에는 더웠습니다.

서비스 지연을 참을 수 없다면 이 호텔을 선택하지 마십시오. 호텔은 전체 기간(15박) 동안 직원에게 방 청소를 맡기지 않기 때문에 스스로 청소해야 하지만 욕실 청소 도구가 없습니다.

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

282 Rattanathibet Rd, Bang Krasaw, อำเภอเมือง Nonthaburi 11000

파트너 호텔

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
평가
2 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뫼 벤픽 호텔 수 쿰빗 15 방콕
8.4
평가
4998 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
7.9
평가
2655 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
실버 팜
7.9
평가
461 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

레거시 호텔
7
평가
248 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
룩소르 방콕 호텔
6.6
평가
551 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
시나몬 레지던스
7.8
평가
54 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
골드 오키드 방콕 호텔
7.5
평가
70 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 바자 호텔 방콕
8.2
평가
308 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
M2 드 방콕 호텔
7.6
평가
1993 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 니트라 방콕
8.8
평가
2267 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뉴 시티 호텔
8.5
평가
4371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU