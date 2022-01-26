AQ酒店客房总数 119 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 international hospital
Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 28m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政套房 50m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
⚡ 闪购优惠 | ASQ 肉桂套餐 ⚡
⭐️⭐️ 订金 5,000 泰铢 ⭐️⭐️
由 Cinnamon Residence 与 Viphavadi 医院合作以预算价格提供的 15 天政府认证长期住宿体验
便利设施/功能
- 📌 Package Includes
- Real-time PCR for covid-19 Test
- Free!! one way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel
- 1 meal a day with more than 60 menus selection
- Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea
- Microwave all room service
- In room complimentary router hi-speed Wi-Fi Internet access
- Exercise & Massage equipment rental service
- 20% Discount on a la carte room service menu
- -------------------------------------------
- 🩺 Medical Services by Vichaivej International Hospital Nongkhaem
- Nursing on standby 24 hours
- Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数
- Good wifi
- Some English language tv
- Nice food
I stayed here for 7 days quarantine before my holiday. My stay was as pleasant as can be expected confined to the room
Everything I needed was in the clean pleasant room
The nurses conducting the tests were very pleasant and polite.
Reception staff very pleasant and polite too
I think this would be a nice place to stay when all covid restrictions are over
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
Good hotel .,.....................,.all ok...............,..............,.,.,. Appena. Uscito soldi ero
4.2 Executive Suite
正数 负面的
- No Thai sim card provided
I sent email to about 10 hotels for booking informations, only Cinnamon Residence answered me back in 2 mins (chat with staff 24 hours available before booking) Free waters free coffee. Comfy like home
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 整个过程组织得井井有条。从机场到退房。食物很好，他们提供微波炉来加热食物。您还可以让协作室设备查找您需要的项目。
正如我所说，整个过程组织得很好。食物很好，wifi 可用。客房服务也还可以，只是他们只在特定的时间段提供服务。也不要忘记向他们要扫帚，因为房间肯定会满是灰尘（他们不打扫你的房间）。你也不能去阳台（它是锁着的）但你仍然可以打开窗户呼吸泰国的新鲜空气。整体隔离并不有趣，但却是一次非常独特的体验。
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- 阳台是锁着的，但是，可以打开一扇大窗户。一个8/10mm可以解锁阳台！
工作人员非常乐于助人。我建议煮沸提供的瓶装水。
让自己成为一个互联网电视流媒体
4.3 Executive Suite
正数 负面的
我喜欢这个房间，我很高兴决定购买行政套房。多余的空间使我在房间里待了两个星期变得不那么痛苦了。食物也很好，我没有不喜欢的饭菜。
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 无线网络很好。房间还不错。如果您想订购其他物品，很高兴有选择
- Covid测试伤害了鼻孔和喉咙。无需费劲地将其塞住即可获得结果。食物可能会更好。
做好隔离检疫工作。尽管有问题，肯定会建议这样做。需要建议微波炉食物多长时间。