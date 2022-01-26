BANGKOK TEST & GO

肉桂公寓 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.8
通过
54条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 119 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 international hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 28
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政套房 50
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

⚡ 闪购优惠 | ASQ 肉桂套餐 ⚡

⭐️⭐️ 订金 5,000 泰铢 ⭐️⭐️

由 Cinnamon Residence 与 Viphavadi 医院合作以预算价格提供的 15 天政府认证长期住宿体验

便利设施/功能

  • 📌 Package Includes
  • Real-time PCR for covid-19 Test
  • Free!! one way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel
  • 1 meal a day with more than 60 menus selection
  • Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea
  • Microwave all room service
  • In room complimentary router hi-speed Wi-Fi Internet access
  • Exercise & Massage equipment rental service
  • 20% Discount on a la carte room service menu
  • -------------------------------------------
  • 🩺 Medical Services by Vichaivej International Hospital Nongkhaem
  • Nursing on standby 24 hours
  • Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service
🇬🇧John Craggs

评论于 26/01/2022
到达 10/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Good wifi
  • Some English language tv
  • Nice food

I stayed here for 7 days quarantine before my holiday. My stay was as pleasant as can be expected confined to the room Everything I needed was in the clean pleasant room The nurses conducting the tests were very pleasant and polite. Reception staff very pleasant and polite too I think this would be a nice place to stay when all covid restrictions are over

🇮🇹Giorgio Marcello

评论于 22/11/2021
到达 05/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Raccomanded
负面的
  • Nothing

Good hotel .,.....................,.all ok...............,..............,.,.,. Appena. Uscito soldi ero

🇹🇭Wiyada Gongsri

评论于 01/10/2021
到达 16/09/2021
4.2 Executive Suite
正数     
  • Super quick response
负面的
  • No Thai sim card provided

I sent email to about 10 hotels for booking informations, only Cinnamon Residence answered me back in 2 mins (chat with staff 24 hours available before booking) Free waters free coffee. Comfy like home

🇹🇭Stéphane Duval

评论于 13/07/2021
到达 27/06/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 整个过程组织得井井有条。从机场到退房。食物很好，他们提供微波炉来加热食物。您还可以让协作室设备查找您需要的项目。
负面的
  • 隔离并不好玩。

正如我所说，整个过程组织得很好。食物很好，wifi 可用。客房服务也还可以，只是他们只在特定的时间段提供服务。也不要忘记向他们要扫帚，因为房间肯定会满是灰尘（他们不打扫你的房间）。你也不能去阳台（它是锁着的）但你仍然可以打开窗户呼吸泰国的新鲜空气。整体隔离并不有趣，但却是一次非常独特的体验。

🇲🇹Mario Cassar

评论于 20/06/2021
到达 04/06/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 房间望向停车场。可以观察日常生活
负面的
  • 阳台是锁着的，但是，可以打开一扇大窗户。一个8/10mm可以解锁阳台！

工作人员非常乐于助人。我建议煮沸提供的瓶装水。 让自己成为一个互联网电视流媒体

🇬🇧Daniel Kerning

评论于 16/05/2021
到达 02/03/2021
4.3 Executive Suite
正数     
  • 房间很棒！
  • 食物很体面
负面的
  • 新的ASQ规则

我喜欢这个房间，我很高兴决定购买行政套房。多余的空间使我在房间里待了两个星期变得不那么痛苦了。食物也很好，我没有不喜欢的饭菜。

🇨🇦Tyler Morrin

评论于 27/04/2021
到达 11/04/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 无线网络很好。房间还不错。如果您想订购其他物品，很高兴有选择
负面的
  • Covid测试伤害了鼻孔和喉咙。无需费劲地将其塞住即可获得结果。食物可能会更好。

做好隔离检疫工作。尽管有问题，肯定会建议这样做。需要建议微波炉食物多长时间。

地址/地图

62/67 Soi Vibhavadi 42, Vibhavadi Road, Ladyao, Chatuchak, Chatuchak, 10900 Bangkok, Thailand

