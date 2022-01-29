Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 300 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Grote Deluxe 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Executive Deluxe 32m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Junior suite 40m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Premier Suite 50m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Executive suite 61m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Grand Richmond Hotel aan Rattanathibeth Road, Verblijf ontspannen in een door de overheid gecertificeerd hotel met een ervaringspakket voor lang verblijf aangeboden door Grand Richmond Hotel in samenwerking met World Medical Hospital.
Speciale promotie!! Boekingsperiode: 1 juni - 31 juli 2021 verblijf tot 31 oktober 2021 gratis 1e SWAB bij aankomstdatum
Extra persoon (volwassenen) korting tot THB 30.000,-
Kinderen van 3-15 jaar korting tot THB 23.000,-
Babyleeftijd tot 2 jaar korting tot THB 15.000,-
Thaise paspoortkorting THB 4.000,- per persoon voor volwassenen en kinderen
Voorzieningen / functies
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
- Wi-Fi internet
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- · 24-uurs verpleegdienst
Score
4.0/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 16 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Grand Richmond Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
3.1 Deluxe room
Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!
4.6 Deluxe room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Nice size room
- Nice shower
- Helpful staff
- I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
- No fresh air
This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.
5.0 Deluxe room
Pluspunten
Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
4.3 Executive Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff are very good, responsive
- Food is good
- Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.
3.8 Deluxe room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- food was good
- cleanliness good
- Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
- I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
- After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
- Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.
The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.
4.7 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten Minpunten
Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.
4.8 Deluxe room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly
- Correct
- Good service helpdesk
- Good bed
- Good food
All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services
1.8 Deluxe room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
- Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
- Building smelled like an ashtray
- Poor communication between management and staff
Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time
2.8 Deluxe room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great location next to sky train station
The room is outdated
Not enough power outlet
No temperature control available
Most of the time it’s too warm
Inside the room
4.3 Deluxe room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Food always on time very helpful staff
- Stuck in room for 14 days
Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money
4.4 Deluxe room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Weet je nog te veel dagen quarantaine? moet worden verminderd indien al gevaccineerd
Goed overzicht, heerlijk eten, te veel quarantainedagen. moet worden verminderd indien al gevaccineerd
4.3 Deluxe room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Het personeel doet het heel goed en zorgt voor de klanten?
- Geen frisse lucht, ramen zijn dichtgeschroefd / A / C kan niet boven 25 C worden aangepast / Douchetemperatuur heeft geen controle, warm en koud wisselen elkaar om de paar minuten af.
De oorspronkelijke boeking was voor het Chorcher-resort en werd op het laatste moment gewijzigd door de Richmond-groep nadat alle documenten naar immigratie waren gestuurd voor COE-autorisatie, dit was erg onhandig en veroorzaakte problemen met immigratie bij aankomst.
Niemand houdt van aas en wisseltactieken. Hier moet aan gewerkt worden.
4.7 Deluxe room
Ik heb een heerlijk verblijf. De medewerker is vriendelijk en attent, de kamer is ruim en biedt een grote portie maaltijden.
3.9 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Uitzicht op de stad
- Voorzieningen
- Onderhoud
- Schoon
- Goed aanbod van eten?
- Trage wifi maar acceptabel
De kamer met uitzicht op de stad geeft je het gevoel dat je niet zo vastzit in de kamer, schoon met fatsoenlijke voorzieningen, je kunt ook om de yogamat vragen Het eten is goed personeel was behulpzaam, maar de wifi is over het algemeen een beetje traag Ik heb genoten van mijn verblijf
4.0 Executive Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Personeel is erg vriendelijk
Grand Richmond Hotel zorgt ervoor dat klanten zich welkom voelen en serveert goed. Het lijkt moeilijk voor het hotel om service te verlenen buiten de maaltijduren.
2.8 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Grote kamer, hoge verdieping met een goed uitzicht.
- De meeste maaltijden zijn niet slecht, maar soms vergeten ze te serveren of een beetje vertraging.
- Soms vergeet het hotel maaltijden te serveren.
- Vertraging van diensten. Je moet ze keer op keer bellen om ze eraan te herinneren.
- Dubbele kosten voor roomservice bij het uitchecken. U moet noteren en opnieuw controleren of het correct is.
- Het hotelpersoneel maakte altijd een fout. Ik vroeg bijvoorbeeld om de kussensloop te veranderen; het hotel liet me 2 dagen wachten en gaf me toen de zeer oude die niet dezelfde standaard is als in de kamer.
- Ik kreeg een kamer aan de westkant en het was 's middags heet tot zonsondergang.
Als u niet tegen vertraging van diensten kunt, kies dan niet voor dit hotel.
Aangezien het hotel hun personeel de kamer niet de hele periode (15 nachten) laat schoonmaken, moet u het zelf doen, maar er is geen schoonmaakhulpmiddel voor de badkamer.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
