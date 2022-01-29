合計AQホテルの部屋 300 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 World Medical Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コネクティングルーム
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドデラックス 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
エグゼクティブデラックス 32m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイート 40m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
プレミアスイート 50m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
エグゼクティブスイート 61m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 子供のための小額の料金
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
ラタナティベスロードにあるグランドリッチモンドホテルは、ワールドメディカルホスピタルと協力してグランドリッチモンドホテルが提供する長期滞在体験パッケージを備えた政府認定ホテルでリラックスしてください。
特別昇進！！予約期間：2021年6月1日から7月31日まで2021年10月31日まで無料の最初のSWAB到着日
追加の人（大人）が30,000バーツに割引されます。-
3〜15歳の子供は23,000バーツに割引されます。-
2歳までの乳児年齢は15,000バーツに割引されます。-
タイパスポート割引THB4,000.-大人と子供1人あたり
アメニティ/機能
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
- Wi-Fiインターネット
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- ・介護サービスによる24時間待機
スコア
4.0/5
とても良い
に基づく 16 レビュー
グランドリッチモンドホテル
3.1 Deluxe room
Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!
4.6 Deluxe room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice size room
- Nice shower
- Helpful staff
- I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
- No fresh air
This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.
5.0 Deluxe room
ポジティブ
Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
4.3 Executive Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff are very good, responsive
- Food is good
- Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.
3.8 Deluxe room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- food was good
- cleanliness good
- Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
- I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
- After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
- Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.
The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.
4.7 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ ネガ
Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.
4.8 Deluxe room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly
- Correct
- Good service helpdesk
- Good bed
- Good food
All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services
1.8 Deluxe room
ポジティブ ネガ
- 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
- Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
- Building smelled like an ashtray
- Poor communication between management and staff
Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time
2.8 Deluxe room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great location next to sky train station
The room is outdated
Not enough power outlet
No temperature control available
Most of the time it’s too warm
Inside the room
4.3 Deluxe room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food always on time very helpful staff
- Stuck in room for 14 days
Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money
4.4 Deluxe room
ポジティブ ネガ
- 検疫の日数が多すぎることを覚えていますか？すでにワクチン接種されている場合は減らす必要があります
良い概要、おいしい食べ物、検疫日が多すぎます。すでにワクチン接種されている場合は減らす必要があります
4.3 Deluxe room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフはお客様の世話をし、とても素晴らしい仕事をしています
- 新鮮な空気がない、窓がボルトで閉められている/ A / Cが25Cを超えて調整できない/シャワーの温度が制御されていない、数分ごとに高温と低温が交互になっている。
元の予約はチョーチャーリゾート用で、COE承認のためにすべての書類が入国管理局に送られた後、最後の瞬間にリッチモンドグループによって変更されました。これは非常に不便で、到着時の入国審査で問題が発生しました。
おとり商法が好きな人はいません。これに取り組む必要があります。
4.7 Deluxe room
私は素晴らしい滞在ができます。従業員は親切で思いやりがあり、部屋は広々としていて、食事をたくさん提供しています。
3.9 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- シティビュー
- アメニティ
- サービス
- 掃除
- 食べ物の良い範囲
街の景色を望む部屋は、部屋に閉じ込められていないように感じさせ、まともな設備で清潔で、ヨガマットを求めることもできます食べ物は良いスタッフが役に立ちましたが、wifiは全体的に少し遅いです私は滞在を楽しんだ
4.0 Executive Deluxe
ポジティブ ネガ
グランドリッチモンドホテルは、お客様を歓迎し、サービスを提供します。ホテルが食事時間外にサービスを提供するのは難しいようです。
2.8 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 大きな部屋、眺めの良い高層階。
- ほとんどの食事は悪くはありませんが、時々彼らは提供するのを忘れたり、少し遅れたりします。
- 時々ホテルは食事を提供するのを忘れます。
- サービスの遅延。あなたは彼らに何度も何度も思い出させるために電話しなければなりません。
- チェックアウト時にルームサービス料金が重複します。書き留めて、それが正しいかどうかを再確認する必要があります。
- ホテルのスタッフはいつも間違いを犯しました。たとえば、枕カバーを交換するように頼みました。ホテルは私に2日間待ってから、部屋と同じ基準ではない非常に古いものをくれました。
- 西側に部屋ができて、午後は日没まで暑かったです。
サービスの遅れに耐えられない場合は、このホテルを選択しないでください。
ホテルは全期間（15泊）はスタッフに部屋の掃除をさせないので、自分で掃除する必要がありますが、バスルームの掃除道具はありません。