BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel Grand Richmond - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.5
note avec
1115 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 0
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 1
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 2
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 3
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 4
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 5
+8 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
16 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 300 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 81 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Grand Richmond de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Grand Richmond percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
chambre de luxe 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Chambre communicante
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Deluxe 32
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite junior 40
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Suite 50
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite exécutive 61
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

Grand Richmond Hotel sur Rattanathibeth Road, restez détendu dans un hôtel certifié par le gouvernement avec un forfait d'expérience de long séjour offert par le Grand Richmond Hotel en coopération avec le World Medical Hospital.

Promotion spéciale!! Période de réservation : 1er juin - 31 juillet 2021 séjour jusqu'au 31 octobre 2021 1er SWAB gratuit à la date d'arrivée Remise pour personne supplémentaire (Adulte) à 30 000 THB.- Réduction pour les enfants de 3 à 15 ans à 23 000 THB.- Âge bébé jusqu'à 2 ans réduction à 15 000 THB.-

Remise sur le passeport thaïlandais de 4 000 THB par personne pour les adultes et les enfants

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
  • Internet Wi-Fi
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Service infirmier disponible 24h / 24
VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 16 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
5
Très bien
7
Moyenne
3
Pauvres
1
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Grand Richmond , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Grand Richmond
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇹🇭Ekapong

Révisé le 29/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe room

Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!

🇺🇸David Lackman

Révisé le 27/01/2022
Arrivé le 13/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • Nice size room
  • Nice shower
  • Helpful staff
Négatifs
  • I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
  • No fresh air

This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.

🇲🇾Chin Chee wui

Révisé le 18/12/2021
Arrivé le 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • Good

Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

🇹🇭Nitipong Kongpat

Révisé le 13/12/2021
Arrivé le 25/11/2021
4.3 Executive Deluxe
Positifs     
  • Staff are very good, responsive
  • Food is good
Négatifs
  • Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.

🇳🇴Yngvar Andreassen

Révisé le 03/12/2021
Arrivé le 14/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • food was good
  • cleanliness good
Négatifs
  • Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
  • I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
  • After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
  • Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.

The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.

🇺🇸Luxaponl Roungpet

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 12/11/2021
4.7 Grand Deluxe
Positifs     
  • Everythings
Négatifs
  • Nothing’s

Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.

🇳🇱Herman Cornelis Obenhuysen

Révisé le 22/11/2021
Arrivé le 20/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • Friendly
  • Correct
  • Good service helpdesk
  • Good bed
  • Good food
Négatifs
  • Window locked

All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services

🇨🇦Stewart Brown

Révisé le 19/11/2021
Arrivé le 10/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • None
Négatifs
  • 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
  • Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
  • Building smelled like an ashtray
  • Poor communication between management and staff

Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time

🇺🇸Robert McPride

Révisé le 30/10/2021
Arrivé le 14/10/2021
2.8 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • Great location next to sky train station
Négatifs
  • Meal are cold

The room is outdated Not enough power outlet No temperature control available Most of the time it’s too warm Inside the room

🇬🇧James Holloway

Révisé le 29/09/2021
Arrivé le 13/09/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • Food always on time very helpful staff
Négatifs
  • Stuck in room for 14 days

Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money

🇹🇭สาธิต ปิ่นทองพันธุ์

Révisé le 10/08/2021
Arrivé le 24/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • nourriture délicieuse
Négatifs
  • Rappelez-vous trop de jours de quarantaine? devrait être réduit si déjà vacciné

Bon aperçu, nourriture délicieuse, trop de jours de quarantaine. devrait être réduit si déjà vacciné

🇺🇸Michael Foucault

Révisé le 25/07/2021
Arrivé le 07/07/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
Positifs     
  • Le personnel fait du très bon travail, à l'écoute des clients
Négatifs
  • Pas d'air frais, les fenêtres sont fermées par boulons/ La climatisation ne peut pas s'ajuster au-dessus de 25 ° C/ La température de la douche n'a aucun contrôle, le chaud et le froid alternent toutes les quelques minutes.

La réservation initiale était pour le complexe Chorcher et a été modifiée par le groupe Richmond au dernier moment après que tous les documents aient été envoyés à l'immigration pour l'autorisation du COE, cela était très gênant et a causé des problèmes d'immigration à l'arrivée. Personne n'aime les appâts et changer de tactique. Cela doit être travaillé.

🇵🇭Catherine Mendoza- Sanorjo

Révisé le 22/07/2021
Arrivé le 11/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe room

J'ai un merveilleux séjour. L'employé est gentil et prévenant, la salle est spacieuse et une grande portion de repas.

🇹🇭Thitinan ngamsanguan

Révisé le 21/07/2021
Arrivé le 05/07/2021
3.9 Grand Deluxe
Positifs     
  • Vue de la ville
  • Agréments
  • Un service
  • Faire le ménage
  • Bonne gamme de nourriture
Négatifs
  • Wifi lent mais acceptable

La chambre avec vue sur la ville vous donne l'impression de ne pas être coincé dans la chambre, propre avec des équipements décents, vous pouvez également demander le tapis de yogala nourriture est bonne le personnel était serviable mais le wifi est un peu lent dans l'ensemble j'ai apprécié mon séjour

🇦🇺Wolfgang Sue

Révisé le 18/07/2021
Arrivé le 02/07/2021
4.0 Executive Deluxe
Positifs     
  • Le personnel est très sympathique
Négatifs
  • Le service peut être lent

Le Grand Richmond Hotel fait que les clients se sentent les bienvenus et sert bien. Il semble difficile pour l'hôtel d'assurer le service en dehors des heures de repas.

🇹🇭Piyawan Phronphaaphirom

Révisé le 10/07/2021
Arrivé le 23/06/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe
Positifs     
  • Grande chambre, étage élevé avec une belle vue.
  • La plupart des repas ne sont pas mauvais mais parfois ils oublient de servir ou retardent un peu.
Négatifs
  • Parfois, l'hôtel oublie de servir les repas.
  • Retard des services. Vous devez appeler pour leur rappeler encore et encore.
  • Dupliquer les frais de service en chambre lors de votre départ. Vous devez noter et revérifier si c'est correct.
  • Le personnel de l'hôtel se trompait toujours. Par exemple, j'ai demandé à changer la taie d'oreiller ; l'hôtel m'a laissé attendre 2 jours puis m'a donné le très ancien qui n'est pas du même niveau que dans la chambre.
  • J'ai eu une chambre du côté ouest et il faisait chaud l'après-midi jusqu'au coucher du soleil.

Si vous ne supportez pas le retard des services, ne choisissez pas cet hôtel. Étant donné que l'hôtel ne laissera pas son personnel nettoyer la chambre pendant toute la période (15 nuits), vous devez le faire vous-même mais il n'y a pas d'outils de nettoyage pour la salle de bain.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

282 Rattanathibet Rd, Bang Krasaw, อำเภอเมือง Nonthaburi 11000

Hôtels partenaires

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
note avec
2 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
note avec
2655 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La paume d'argent
7.9
note avec
461 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

L'hôtel Legacy
7
note avec
248 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Luxor Bangkok Hôtel
6.6
note avec
551 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Résidence Cinnamon
7.8
note avec
54 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Gold Orchid Bangkok
7.5
note avec
70 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel The Bazaar à Bangkok
8.2
note avec
308 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel M2 De Bangkok
7.6
note avec
1993 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
note avec
2267 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel New City
8.5
note avec
4371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU