Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 300 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 81 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Grand Richmond de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Grand Richmond percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
chambre de luxe 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Deluxe 32m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite junior 40m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Suite 50m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite exécutive 61m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Grand Richmond Hotel sur Rattanathibeth Road, restez détendu dans un hôtel certifié par le gouvernement avec un forfait d'expérience de long séjour offert par le Grand Richmond Hotel en coopération avec le World Medical Hospital.
Promotion spéciale!! Période de réservation : 1er juin - 31 juillet 2021 séjour jusqu'au 31 octobre 2021 1er SWAB gratuit à la date d'arrivée
Remise pour personne supplémentaire (Adulte) à 30 000 THB.-
Réduction pour les enfants de 3 à 15 ans à 23 000 THB.-
Âge bébé jusqu'à 2 ans réduction à 15 000 THB.-
Remise sur le passeport thaïlandais de 4 000 THB par personne pour les adultes et les enfants
Commodités / caractéristiques
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
- Internet Wi-Fi
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- · Service infirmier disponible 24h / 24
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 16 Commentaires
3.1 Deluxe room
Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!
4.6 Deluxe room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice size room
- Nice shower
- Helpful staff
- I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
- No fresh air
This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.
5.0 Deluxe room
Positifs
Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
4.3 Executive Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff are very good, responsive
- Food is good
- Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.
3.8 Deluxe room
Positifs
Négatifs
- food was good
- cleanliness good
- Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
- I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
- After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
- Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.
The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.
4.7 Grand Deluxe
Positifs Négatifs
Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.
4.8 Deluxe room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly
- Correct
- Good service helpdesk
- Good bed
- Good food
All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services
1.8 Deluxe room
Positifs Négatifs
- 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
- Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
- Building smelled like an ashtray
- Poor communication between management and staff
Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time
2.8 Deluxe room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Great location next to sky train station
The room is outdated
Not enough power outlet
No temperature control available
Most of the time it’s too warm
Inside the room
4.3 Deluxe room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Food always on time very helpful staff
- Stuck in room for 14 days
Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money
4.4 Deluxe room
Positifs Négatifs
- Rappelez-vous trop de jours de quarantaine? devrait être réduit si déjà vacciné
Bon aperçu, nourriture délicieuse, trop de jours de quarantaine. devrait être réduit si déjà vacciné
4.3 Deluxe room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel fait du très bon travail, à l'écoute des clients
- Pas d'air frais, les fenêtres sont fermées par boulons/ La climatisation ne peut pas s'ajuster au-dessus de 25 ° C/ La température de la douche n'a aucun contrôle, le chaud et le froid alternent toutes les quelques minutes.
La réservation initiale était pour le complexe Chorcher et a été modifiée par le groupe Richmond au dernier moment après que tous les documents aient été envoyés à l'immigration pour l'autorisation du COE, cela était très gênant et a causé des problèmes d'immigration à l'arrivée.
Personne n'aime les appâts et changer de tactique. Cela doit être travaillé.
4.7 Deluxe room
J'ai un merveilleux séjour. L'employé est gentil et prévenant, la salle est spacieuse et une grande portion de repas.
3.9 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Vue de la ville
- Agréments
- Un service
- Faire le ménage
- Bonne gamme de nourriture
- Wifi lent mais acceptable
La chambre avec vue sur la ville vous donne l'impression de ne pas être coincé dans la chambre, propre avec des équipements décents, vous pouvez également demander le tapis de yogala nourriture est bonne le personnel était serviable mais le wifi est un peu lent dans l'ensemble j'ai apprécié mon séjour
4.0 Executive Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel est très sympathique
- Le service peut être lent
Le Grand Richmond Hotel fait que les clients se sentent les bienvenus et sert bien. Il semble difficile pour l'hôtel d'assurer le service en dehors des heures de repas.
2.8 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Grande chambre, étage élevé avec une belle vue.
- La plupart des repas ne sont pas mauvais mais parfois ils oublient de servir ou retardent un peu.
- Parfois, l'hôtel oublie de servir les repas.
- Retard des services. Vous devez appeler pour leur rappeler encore et encore.
- Dupliquer les frais de service en chambre lors de votre départ. Vous devez noter et revérifier si c'est correct.
- Le personnel de l'hôtel se trompait toujours. Par exemple, j'ai demandé à changer la taie d'oreiller ; l'hôtel m'a laissé attendre 2 jours puis m'a donné le très ancien qui n'est pas du même niveau que dans la chambre.
- J'ai eu une chambre du côté ouest et il faisait chaud l'après-midi jusqu'au coucher du soleil.
Si vous ne supportez pas le retard des services, ne choisissez pas cet hôtel.
Étant donné que l'hôtel ne laissera pas son personnel nettoyer la chambre pendant toute la période (15 nuits), vous devez le faire vous-même mais il n'y a pas d'outils de nettoyage pour la salle de bain.
Images du menu alimentaire
