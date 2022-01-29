Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 300 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 81 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grand Richmond Hotel , und Grand Richmond Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Verbindungsraum
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Deluxe 32m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior-Suite 40m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Suite 50m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Vorstandsetage 61m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Grand Richmond Hotel an der Rattanathibeth Road, Übernachten Sie entspannt in einem staatlich zertifizierten Hotel mit einem Langzeiterlebnispaket, das vom Grand Richmond Hotel in Zusammenarbeit mit dem World Medical Hospital angeboten wird.
Sonderangebot!! Buchungszeitraum: 1. Juni - 31. Juli 2021 Aufenthalt bis 31. Oktober 2021 kostenlos 1. SWAB am Anreisetag 1
Zusätzliche Person (Erwachsener) Rabatt auf THB 30.000.-
Kinder im Alter von 3-15 Jahren Ermäßigung auf THB 23.000.-
Babyalter bis 2 Jahre Rabatt auf THB 15.000.-
Thai Passport Rabatt THB 4.000.- pro Person für Erwachsene & Kinder
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
- Wi-Fi Internet
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- · 24-Stunden-Bereitschaftsdienst
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 16 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Grand Richmond Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
3.1 Deluxe room
Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!
4.6 Deluxe room
Positiv
Negative
- Nice size room
- Nice shower
- Helpful staff
- I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
- No fresh air
This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.
5.0 Deluxe room
Positiv
Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
4.3 Executive Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Staff are very good, responsive
- Food is good
- Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.
3.8 Deluxe room
Positiv
Negative
- food was good
- cleanliness good
- Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
- I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
- After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
- Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.
The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.
4.7 Grand Deluxe
Positiv Negative
Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.
4.8 Deluxe room
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly
- Correct
- Good service helpdesk
- Good bed
- Good food
All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services
1.8 Deluxe room
Positiv Negative
- 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
- Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
- Building smelled like an ashtray
- Poor communication between management and staff
Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time
2.8 Deluxe room
Positiv
Negative
- Great location next to sky train station
The room is outdated
Not enough power outlet
No temperature control available
Most of the time it’s too warm
Inside the room
4.3 Deluxe room
Positiv
Negative
- Food always on time very helpful staff
- Stuck in room for 14 days
Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money
4.4 Deluxe room
Positiv Negative
- Erinnern Sie sich an zu viele Tage Quarantäne? sollte reduziert werden, wenn bereits geimpft
Gute Übersicht, leckeres Essen, zu viele Quarantänetage. sollte reduziert werden, wenn bereits geimpft
4.3 Deluxe room
Positiv
Negative
- Das Personal macht einen sehr guten Job und kümmert sich um die Kunden
- Keine frische Luft, Fenster sind verriegelt / Klimaanlage kann nicht über 25 ° C eingestellt werden / Duschtemperatur hat keine Kontrolle, heiß und kalt wechseln sich alle paar Minuten ab.
Die ursprüngliche Buchung war für das Chorcher Resort und wurde von der Richmond-Gruppe im letzten Moment geändert, nachdem alle Dokumente zur COE-Genehmigung an die Einwanderungsbehörde geschickt wurden. Dies war sehr umständlich und führte zu Problemen bei der Einreise bei der Ankunft.
Niemand mag Köder und Wechseltaktiken. Daran muss gearbeitet werden.
4.7 Deluxe room
Ich habe einen wundervollen Aufenthalt. Die Angestellten sind nett und rücksichtsvoll, das Zimmer ist geräumig und die Portionen sind groß.
3.9 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Stadtblick
- Ausstattung
- Bedienung
- Sauber
- Gutes Essensangebot
- Langsames WLAN, aber akzeptabel
Das Zimmer mit Blick auf die Stadt gibt Ihnen das Gefühl, nicht so im Zimmer festzustecken, sauber mit anständigen Annehmlichkeiten, Sie können auch nach der Yogamatte fragen. Das Essen ist gut Die Angestellten waren hilfsbereit, aber das WLAN ist insgesamt etwas langsam Ich habe meinen Aufenthalt genossen?
4.0 Executive Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Personal ist sehr freundlich
- Der Service kann langsam sein
Im Grand Richmond Hotel fühlen sich die Kunden willkommen und werden gut bedient. Es scheint schwierig für das Hotel zu sein, außerhalb der Essenszeiten zu bedienen.
2.8 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Großes Zimmer, obere Etage mit guter Aussicht.
- Die meisten Mahlzeiten sind nicht schlecht, aber manchmal vergessen sie das Servieren oder verzögern sich etwas.
- Manchmal vergisst das Hotel, Mahlzeiten zu servieren.
- Verzögerung der Dienste. Sie müssen sie immer wieder anrufen, um sie daran zu erinnern.
- Doppelte Servicegebühren im Zimmer beim Check-out. Sie müssen es notieren und erneut überprüfen, ob es richtig ist.
- Das Hotelpersonal hat immer einen Fehler gemacht. Ich habe zum Beispiel darum gebeten, den Kissenbezug zu wechseln; Das Hotel ließ mich 2 Tage warten und gab mir dann das sehr alte, das nicht den gleichen Standard wie im Zimmer hat.
- Ich bekam ein Zimmer auf der Westseite und es war nachmittags heiß bis zum Sonnenuntergang.
Wenn Sie Verzögerungen von Dienstleistungen nicht ertragen können, wählen Sie dieses Hotel nicht.
Da das Hotel das Zimmer während des gesamten Zeitraums (15 Nächte) nicht vom Personal reinigen lässt, müssen Sie es selbst machen, aber es gibt keine Reinigungsutensilien für das Badezimmer.
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels