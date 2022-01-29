BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Richmond Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.5
Bewertung mit
1115 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 0
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 1
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 2
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 3
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 4
Grand Richmond Hotel - Image 5
+8 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
16 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 300 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 81 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grand Richmond Hotel , und Grand Richmond Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Deluxe 32
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior-Suite 40
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Suite 50
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Vorstandsetage 61
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Grand Richmond Hotel an der Rattanathibeth Road, Übernachten Sie entspannt in einem staatlich zertifizierten Hotel mit einem Langzeiterlebnispaket, das vom Grand Richmond Hotel in Zusammenarbeit mit dem World Medical Hospital angeboten wird.

Sonderangebot!! Buchungszeitraum: 1. Juni - 31. Juli 2021 Aufenthalt bis 31. Oktober 2021 kostenlos 1. SWAB am Anreisetag 1 Zusätzliche Person (Erwachsener) Rabatt auf THB 30.000.- Kinder im Alter von 3-15 Jahren Ermäßigung auf THB 23.000.- Babyalter bis 2 Jahre Rabatt auf THB 15.000.-

Thai Passport Rabatt THB 4.000.- pro Person für Erwachsene & Kinder

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • . 1 meal a day for Sandbox Package
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor yawn area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • · 24-Stunden-Bereitschaftsdienst
ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 16 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
5
Sehr gut
7
Durchschnittlich
3
Arm
1
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Grand Richmond Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Grand Richmond Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇹🇭Ekapong

Bewertet am 29/01/2022
Angekommen um 12/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe room

Reservation office didn’t arrange my airport pick up, paid and got the confirmation e-mail from the hotel but there was no car arranged upon my arrival!!

🇺🇸David Lackman

Bewertet am 27/01/2022
Angekommen um 13/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • Nice size room
  • Nice shower
  • Helpful staff
Negative
  • I asked for a smoking room or area but none was offered.
  • No fresh air

This Hotel served its purpose well. The staff was friendly and accommodating. WiFi was so so. Just disappointed there was no place for me to smoke. It’s not so bad for a quarantine hotel, if you have to be stuck somewhere for 7 days, I could think of worse.

🇲🇾Chin Chee wui

Bewertet am 18/12/2021
Angekommen um 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • Good

Good service good 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

🇹🇭Nitipong Kongpat

Bewertet am 13/12/2021
Angekommen um 25/11/2021
4.3 Executive Deluxe
Positiv     
  • Staff are very good, responsive
  • Food is good
Negative
  • Air Con temperature can not be adjusted, too cold.

🇳🇴Yngvar Andreassen

Bewertet am 03/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • food was good
  • cleanliness good
Negative
  • Took 3 days to get the hotel confirmation once I booked the room with them
  • I was charged twice but got the 2nd one refunded
  • After I submitted all the documents to the hotel and was told that it was all complete, I received email asking me again to submit all my documents
  • Our names were not on the list of passengers to be transported to the hotel at the airport but after showing the hotel booking were then allowed in the van taking us to the hotel.

The hotel itself was not bad but as mentioned above, it was a bit stressful having to wait so long for the booking confirmation from the hotel and we were waiting for the hotel confirmation before we could submit the request for the Thailand pass so we were a bit concerned that we would receive the Thailand pass before our flight and has to plead with the staff to please process our application promptly. Also the communication with the hotel could be better as it seem the staff taking care of the applications did not communicate with each other as I was asked to submit the same documents several times. Also, normally Thai people are friendly and welcoming but in this case no-one was greeting us and there was information given as far as meals or what we could expect except that there would be a nurse coming at some point to take the PCR test. That could be for the sake of being cautious for travelers coming from overseas but maybe a written explanation would have been helpful or a phone call of some sort. We ended up calling down to find out about the meals and when we did, we did receive lunch which was great and then not too long after we received dinner which was also very good. So it's not all negative but as we wanted to recommend this hotel to our friends as we stayed there before,it is in a good location and had good experiences from before, what I mentioned here is not to try to find fault but rather hopeful critique so that in the future the service could be even better. thank you very much.

🇺🇸Luxaponl Roungpet

Bewertet am 29/11/2021
Angekommen um 12/11/2021
4.7 Grand Deluxe
Positiv     
  • Everythings
Negative
  • Nothing’s

Very. Good prices and excellent service comfortable near bts satiation highly recommend. I will come back to use of this hotel.

🇳🇱Herman Cornelis Obenhuysen

Bewertet am 22/11/2021
Angekommen um 20/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • Friendly
  • Correct
  • Good service helpdesk
  • Good bed
  • Good food
Negative
  • Window locked

All went well and friendly from the moment entering the hotel upto checkout. Room is clean and sufficiently equiped for short stay. Bathroom is clean. Helpful services

🇨🇦Stewart Brown

Bewertet am 19/11/2021
Angekommen um 10/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • None
Negative
  • 3 hours late pickup(3am instead of midnight)
  • Food was consistently cold and tasted like crap
  • Building smelled like an ashtray
  • Poor communication between management and staff

Worst hotel I've EVER stayed at (and I've stayed in some real dumps). Still waiting for a refund as I only had to stay one night but had originally booked 7 as per requirements at the time

🇺🇸Robert McPride

Bewertet am 30/10/2021
Angekommen um 14/10/2021
2.8 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • Great location next to sky train station
Negative
  • Meal are cold

The room is outdated Not enough power outlet No temperature control available Most of the time it’s too warm Inside the room

🇬🇧James Holloway

Bewertet am 29/09/2021
Angekommen um 13/09/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • Food always on time very helpful staff
Negative
  • Stuck in room for 14 days

Dani from grand Richmond Hotel was brilliant throughout our quarantine, always willing to help and even got me food from 7 eleven when I had no money

🇹🇭สาธิต ปิ่นทองพันธุ์

Bewertet am 10/08/2021
Angekommen um 24/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • leckeres Essen
Negative
  • Erinnern Sie sich an zu viele Tage Quarantäne? sollte reduziert werden, wenn bereits geimpft

Gute Übersicht, leckeres Essen, zu viele Quarantänetage. sollte reduziert werden, wenn bereits geimpft

🇺🇸Michael Foucault

Bewertet am 25/07/2021
Angekommen um 07/07/2021
4.3 Deluxe room
Positiv     
  • Das Personal macht einen sehr guten Job und kümmert sich um die Kunden
Negative
  • Keine frische Luft, Fenster sind verriegelt / Klimaanlage kann nicht über 25 ° C eingestellt werden / Duschtemperatur hat keine Kontrolle, heiß und kalt wechseln sich alle paar Minuten ab.

Die ursprüngliche Buchung war für das Chorcher Resort und wurde von der Richmond-Gruppe im letzten Moment geändert, nachdem alle Dokumente zur COE-Genehmigung an die Einwanderungsbehörde geschickt wurden. Dies war sehr umständlich und führte zu Problemen bei der Einreise bei der Ankunft. Niemand mag Köder und Wechseltaktiken. Daran muss gearbeitet werden.

🇵🇭Catherine Mendoza- Sanorjo

Bewertet am 22/07/2021
Angekommen um 11/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe room

Ich habe einen wundervollen Aufenthalt. Die Angestellten sind nett und rücksichtsvoll, das Zimmer ist geräumig und die Portionen sind groß.

🇹🇭Thitinan ngamsanguan

Bewertet am 21/07/2021
Angekommen um 05/07/2021
3.9 Grand Deluxe
Positiv     
  • Stadtblick
  • Ausstattung
  • Bedienung
  • Sauber
  • Gutes Essensangebot
Negative
  • Langsames WLAN, aber akzeptabel

Das Zimmer mit Blick auf die Stadt gibt Ihnen das Gefühl, nicht so im Zimmer festzustecken, sauber mit anständigen Annehmlichkeiten, Sie können auch nach der Yogamatte fragen. Das Essen ist gut Die Angestellten waren hilfsbereit, aber das WLAN ist insgesamt etwas langsam Ich habe meinen Aufenthalt genossen?

🇦🇺Wolfgang Sue

Bewertet am 18/07/2021
Angekommen um 02/07/2021
4.0 Executive Deluxe
Positiv     
  • Personal ist sehr freundlich
Negative
  • Der Service kann langsam sein

Im Grand Richmond Hotel fühlen sich die Kunden willkommen und werden gut bedient. Es scheint schwierig für das Hotel zu sein, außerhalb der Essenszeiten zu bedienen.

🇹🇭Piyawan Phronphaaphirom

Bewertet am 10/07/2021
Angekommen um 23/06/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe
Positiv     
  • Großes Zimmer, obere Etage mit guter Aussicht.
  • Die meisten Mahlzeiten sind nicht schlecht, aber manchmal vergessen sie das Servieren oder verzögern sich etwas.
Negative
  • Manchmal vergisst das Hotel, Mahlzeiten zu servieren.
  • Verzögerung der Dienste. Sie müssen sie immer wieder anrufen, um sie daran zu erinnern.
  • Doppelte Servicegebühren im Zimmer beim Check-out. Sie müssen es notieren und erneut überprüfen, ob es richtig ist.
  • Das Hotelpersonal hat immer einen Fehler gemacht. Ich habe zum Beispiel darum gebeten, den Kissenbezug zu wechseln; Das Hotel ließ mich 2 Tage warten und gab mir dann das sehr alte, das nicht den gleichen Standard wie im Zimmer hat.
  • Ich bekam ein Zimmer auf der Westseite und es war nachmittags heiß bis zum Sonnenuntergang.

Wenn Sie Verzögerungen von Dienstleistungen nicht ertragen können, wählen Sie dieses Hotel nicht. Da das Hotel das Zimmer während des gesamten Zeitraums (15 Nächte) nicht vom Personal reinigen lässt, müssen Sie es selbst machen, aber es gibt keine Reinigungsutensilien für das Badezimmer.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

282 Rattanathibet Rd, Bang Krasaw, อำเภอเมือง Nonthaburi 11000

Partnerhotels

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Das Legacy Hotel
7
Bewertung mit
248 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Luxor Bangkok Hotel
6.6
Bewertung mit
551 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Zimt Residenz
7.8
Bewertung mit
54 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Gold Orchid Bangkok Hotel
7.5
Bewertung mit
70 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Basar Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
308 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
M2 De Bangkok Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1993 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
2267 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Neues Stadthotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
4371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU