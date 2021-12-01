총 AQ 호텔 객실 185 침실
파트너 병원 World Medical Hospital
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
Booking.com 방콕 추천 숙소 Center Point Pratunam은 (는) 방콕에 있습니다. 파야 타이 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 480m 떨어져 있으며 해수 수영장을 보유하고 있습니다. 주방이있는 식당과 넓은 객실 무료 Wi-Fi와 주차장을 제공합니다.
Centre Point Pratunam에서 프라 투남 도매 시장은 300m, MBK 쇼핑몰은 1.5km 거리에 있으며 수완 나품 공항은 24km 떨어져 있습니다.
대형 창문과 나무 바닥을 갖춘 현대적인 객실입니다. 이 객실은 충분한 자연 채광을 제공하며 평면 케이블 TV와 전자 레인지를 갖추고 있습니다.
피트니스 센터에서 운동을하거나 사우나에서 휴식을 취하실 수 있으며, Centre Point Pratunam은 요청시 세탁 및 렌터카 서비스를 제공합니다. 로비에서 매일 전기 충전 공간 또는 무료 상쾌한 음료가 제공됩니다. 또한 편의성을 위해 코인 세탁기가 있습니다.
구내 레스토랑은 세계 각국의 요리와 음료를 제공합니다. 호텔에서 도보 거리에 현지 레스토랑이 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
- 간호사 감독하에 매일 2 회 체온 및 건강 모니터링
- 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
- 선택한 메뉴에서 매일 3 식
- 전용 발코니가있는 객실
- 무료 생수
- 욕조가있는 욕실
- 무료 고속 Wi-Fi
- 케이블 및 넷플릭스가있는 디지털 TV
- Room cleaning service
- 객실 내 환영 간식, 커피, 차
- 10% discount laundry service
- One Way Airport Pick Up Transfer service to the hotel
5.0 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Everything was perfect, i cant say anything negative
The hostel and our room was very clear, the PCR test was just enogh fast and comfy, i can totally recommend tha place, was totally perfect
4.5 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Very good, quick, and efficient service, mails and calls are quickly answered, many different payment options. Price per m2 is far better than in other places (more space for same price) and balcony and microwave are a big plus. Internet wifi was fast and working well. Laundry service available. Nurse was efficient. English from all staff was good.
- Aircon in room was not always optimal. Food was definitely better than first time I stayed here (in 2020) but after the first week it starts repeating, however you can order food also from nearby restaurants at extra costs.
Second time I stayed here and will definitely return here should I ever have to go through ASQ a third time.
4.6 Family Connecting
긍정적
네거티브
- Bright, comfortable and spacious connecting rooms with a balcony big enough to "save" our "day to day locked routine"
- Very good wifi
- We rent a home training bicycle (practically new), weights and bought a mats.
- The staff was very reactive, kind and helpful to satisfy our different requests.
- The 3 tests covid were incredibly soft, thanks to our gentle nurse.
- Very good communication through LINE app with the staff (loved the stickers:))
- The welcome and pick up at the airport was perfect as well as the check out (all the official documents were ready).
- Food : 3 choices per meal (vegetarian included) and the quality of the food was correct (main course + fruits or thaï cake)
- The hotel provided bed sheets and towels on request and other staff as toaster
- Grab delivery is authorised
- Regarding the food, the quality was correct but it appeared to be a bit repetitive the second week. But with Grab order and delivery it was ok.
- Would have liked to have more continental breakfast with just butter, toast, marmelade, fruits AND a big pot of coffee !
Excellent quality/price ratio, The Centre Point Pratunam is a good option for a family. The kind service of the staff, the nice, large and comfortable rooms were a "plus" to spend smoothly this quarantine. It remains a good memory as during 14 days you have a team taking care of your comfort.
5.0 Deluxe Suite Courtyard
긍정적
네거티브
- I think the overall service, the food, and the room size is quite comfortable for one person, especially the balcony is super super important for me during the quarantine time in here. I spent almost every afternoon in the balcony working and read books, and you can make the feeling even better with a cup of Starbucks deliver by foodpanda.
- The air conditioner’s compressor is quite noisy but thanks god the hotel is quite nice and help me to solve it the next day.
Price is competitive, service is friendly and thoughtful, balcony view and fresh air is amazing, and food panda is available!
4.3 Family Connecting
긍정적
네거티브
- Rooms are spacious, well equipped. There is a kettle, a microwave, a fridge, a kitchen sink and a cupboard with plates , cups and cutlery.
- Comfortable big beds, pillows.
- The best impression is staff : very polite, quick and helpful. They replied very quickly and always helped. Free Netflix.
- There's noise from the street (no problem for some people but for some ones could be an issue). Dusty in the room even with keeping window closed, I cleaned the floor every day or so. Food are very ordinary. For salad it was always some small tomatoes, two slices of cucumber and lettuce (for two weeks they could make some more interesting menu)
I chose the ASQ hotel with the balcony and it makes sense as you can hear the normal street sounds, breathe the street air and can see the life not through your window. But it makes the room floor quite dusty. The room was 47 sq m and it also makes sense to have some space to do sport or to play (for kids).
I like the room facilities and I like helpful staff. But they need to improve menu for sure.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Executive
긍정적
네거티브
- 깨끗하고 편안한 객실
- 친절하고 신속한 직원
- 좋은 음식
- 방 설정이 좋았습니다 – 매우 넓습니다
- 메인 식사는 친환경 용기에 담아 제공됩니다.
- 미니 키친이 있어서 '인간'이라는 느낌을 받았습니다.
나는 내가 기대했던 것보다 더 여기에서의 체류를 정말로 즐겼다. 방이 매우 넓고 운동 매트를 항상 꺼둘 수 있었습니다. 2개의 방이 따로 있는 것보다 큰 방 하나에서 밀실공포증이 있을 줄 알았는데 그렇지 않았습니다. TV수납장을 스탠딩 책상으로 바꾸고 ASQ에 있는 동안 모든 일을 할 수 있었습니다. Wi-Fi 속도는 인터넷 사용량이 많은 작업에 충분했습니다.
소파의 플라스틱은 약간 불편했지만 친구가 내 체류를 위해 다른 것들과 함께 여분의 시트를 보내달라고했습니다.
직원들은 친절하고 신속하게 서비스를 제공합니다. 그들은 심지어 나를 위해 요가 공을 펌핑했습니다 (손님으로부터 물품을받는 것에 대한 전국적인 제한에 대한 두 번째 covid 테스트 BC 후 ...).
방에는 세탁기가 없지만 모든 것을 손빨래 할 수 있었고 빨랫줄의 일종으로 발코니 그물을 사용하기 위해 빨래 집게를 가져 왔습니다. 잘 작동했습니다.
ASQ를 다시 해야 한다면 Center Point Pratunam을 내 목록의 맨 위에 놓을 것입니다.
4.0 Grand Deluxe
긍정적네거티브
전반적으로 숙박은 괜찮 았지만 2 주 동안 방에 갇혀있을 때별로 할 수 있는 일은 없었습니다. 직원은 좋았지 만 참고로-고기를 자르기 위해 칼을주지 않습니다. . .
5.0 Grand Deluxe Executive
긍정적
네거티브
- 조직 - 슈퍼 프로페셔널
- 직원 - 완전히 고객 서비스 중심 - LINE 애플리케이션에서 리셉션 및 간호사와의 훌륭한 상호 작용
- 넓은 객실/코너룸, 안락함 - 갇힌 느낌 없음,
- 충분한 발코니/추가 창 - 자유감 부여
- 음식 - 나는 전체 기간 동안 케토 다이어트를 채택했으며 주방은 항상 식사를 흥미롭고 맛있게 만들었습니다.
- 룸 런닝머신에서. 런닝머신을 빌려서 하루에 1~2시간씩 관리했어요. 생명의 은인.
- 적당한 작업대 - 나는 전체 기간 동안 일했고 테이블 공간은 충분했습니다. Wi-Fi는 항상 충분합니다.
- 침대 - 편안한 가구(플라스틱으로 덮여 있지만 편안합니다.
- 건설적인 제안 .... 나는 실제로 부정적인 의견이 없습니다 -
- 플라스틱 칼 - 플라스틱 칼을 하루 3번 방으로 보내는 것을 중단하기 위해 두 번의 요청이 필요했습니다. 나는 과일을 자르려고했습니다. 플라스틱 칼이 부러져 깊은 상처를 입었습니다.
- 일반 디너 수저 세트를 제공하십시오.
- 50cl 액체 의류 세탁 세제를 제공해야 하는 의류는 욕조에서 세탁할 수 있으며 플라스틱 옷걸이 세트는 플라스틱 새망으로 옷을 찔러 건조시키는 대신 옷을 말릴 수 있습니다.
전반적으로 Centrepoint Pratunam을 강력히 추천합니다. ASQ로 인해 계속 일하고 싶다면 이것은 탁월한 선택입니다. 넓은 방에 대한 훌륭한 가치 / 넓은 - 장기 휴가처럼 느껴졌습니다.
4.0 Family Connecting
긍정적
네거티브
- 발코니가 있는 큰 방
- 대부분 빠르고 효율적인 서비스
- 완벽한 인터넷
- 넷플릭스
글쎄, 그것은 모두 견딜 수있는 경험이었습니다. 호텔은 ASQ 조치를 완벽하게 실행했으며, 이는 지나치게 유쾌하지는 않지만 요청한 것입니다.
음식은 평균적이고 상당히 작은 부분이었습니다. 모두 엄청난 양의 쓰레기를 배출하는 종이/플라스틱 접시와 함께 제공되었지만 다시 말하지만 이것이 ASQ 규칙인 것 같습니다.
2인(또는 최대 2명의 자녀가 있는 가족)을 위한 커넥팅 룸에서 검역을 권장합니다.
3.6 Grand Deluxe
긍정적네거티브
- 음식은 산업 준비 음식처럼 보입니다.
- 종종 매우 피곤한 Wi-Fi
14일, 처음에는 무척이나 길게 느껴졌다. 드디어 마지막 날이 왔고 감옥에서 석방된 것 같았습니다. 거리에서 사람들을 건너는 것이 매우 놀랐습니다. 조금 비현실적이었습니다.
4.0 Grand Deluxe Executive
긍정적
네거티브
- 모든 직원이 매우 도움이됩니다.
- 잘 짜여진.
- 좋은 와이파이.
- 넷플릭스.
음식은 큰 문제입니다. 우리가 지불 한 가격에 대한 선택의 여지가 많지 않습니다. 14 일 동안은 항상 어묵과 소스와 함께 디 튀긴 생선입니다.
청소할 장비가 없습니다.
티슈 만 흘렸을 때 닦으세요! 바닥 청소를 위해 솔이 필요하지 않습니다. 여분의 침대 시트, 베갯잇, 수건 이불 커버는 변경을 위해 방에 2 세트이어야합니다.
4.1 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
- 큰 방
- 좋은 욕실
- 발코니는 첫날부터 사용 가능합니다.
- 칼 붙이 및 도자기 요리 제공
- 전자 레인지 및 주전자 사용 가능
- 좋은 작동 에어컨
- 넷플릭스
나는 7 일 동안 방에 있어야했고 부정적인 말은 할 수 없었다. 시설은 괜찮 았습니다. 음식은 맛있었습니다. 물론, 항상 잠시 재가열해야했습니다. 내가 놓친 유일한 것은 저녁에 맥주였습니다.
3.3 Family Connecting
긍정적
네거티브
- 특별한 요청을 할 때 필요에주의하십시오.
- 직원이 도움이됩니다.
- 방은 매우 깨끗하지 않았습니다.
- 벽에 습기가 있습니다.
전반적으로 쾌적한 숙박이었고 직원들은 도움이되었습니다. 우리는 청결에 약간 실망했습니다. 맨발로 걸었을 때 발이 더러워서 제대로 걸레질을하지 않았거나 더러운 물로 걸레질을했습니다. 음식은 많지만 품질은 평균입니다.
3.7 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- 큰 방, 조용하지만 방은 새롭지 않습니다. 음식은 괜찮지 만 메뉴에서 많이 선택하지는 않습니다.
- 에어컨은 깨끗하지 않고 방은 꽤 오래되었습니다.
- Co-Hospital은 Covid +의 경우 병원에 입원해야하는 경우 매우 비싸고 간호사는 규칙을 매우 고수하지만 그 이유를 듣고 이해해야합니다.
전반적으로 괜찮지 만 다른 장소와 비교하기에는 상당히 비쌉니다. 호텔 직원은 훌륭하고 서비스 정신입니다.
5.0 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
- 모든 것이 매우 잘 조직되어 있으며 호텔에 매우 만족합니다.
매우 친절한 개인, 좋은 음식, 좋고 큰 방.
나는 발코니와 매우 멋진 전망이 있습니다.
저에게는 매우 편안한 시간입니다.