The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
6807 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa in a prioritized manner, and The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa will directly collect payment from you.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa puts its guests in the middle of the action, being minutes from the beach, nightlife and shopping. The hotel is situated in the very heart of Patong, only a few minutes walk from Bangla Road, the center of Patong nightlife. The Jungceylon and Robinson shopping malls are also with walking distance from the hotel, while Patong Beach is less than a 10-minute walk away. Its central location makes the Royal Paradise an ideal, comfortable, and affordable base if you are looking to fully enjoy Patong’s nightlife. The Royal Paradise is set on a sprawling complex, with the Paradise Wing and the Royal Wing both offering priceless views of Patong Beach and the Phuket skyline. The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is perfect for travelers who want unique accommodation, a central location, and a relaxing ambience.

  • Balcony
  • Free wifi
  • Mini bar service
  • Room Service
  • Private safety box in bedroom
  • Connecting room available
  • Bathtub
  • Swimming Pool
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇬🇧Nicholas Mowle

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 10/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe Paradise Wing
Positives     
  • Well organized
  • Covids testing was quick
Negatives
  • None

Was never going to be easy reopening, but you did it very professionally and with a lovely smile. Well done

Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Road Kathu Phuket 83150

