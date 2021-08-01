The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa puts its guests in the middle of the action, being minutes from the beach, nightlife and shopping. The hotel is situated in the very heart of Patong, only a few minutes walk from Bangla Road, the center of Patong nightlife. The Jungceylon and Robinson shopping malls are also with walking distance from the hotel, while Patong Beach is less than a 10-minute walk away. Its central location makes the Royal Paradise an ideal, comfortable, and affordable base if you are looking to fully enjoy Patong’s nightlife. The Royal Paradise is set on a sprawling complex, with the Paradise Wing and the Royal Wing both offering priceless views of Patong Beach and the Phuket skyline. The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is perfect for travelers who want unique accommodation, a central location, and a relaxing ambience.

Amenities / Features Balcony

Free wifi

Mini bar service

Room Service

Private safety box in bedroom

Connecting room available

Bathtub

Swimming Pool

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 1 review

🇬🇧 Nicholas Mowle Arrived on 10/07/2021 4.4 Deluxe Paradise Wing Positives Well organized

Covids testing was quick Negatives None Was never going to be easy reopening, but you did it very professionally and with a lovely smile. Well done

