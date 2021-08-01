皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到16预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心以优先方式，以及皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa 将客人置于活动中心，距海滩、夜生活场所和购物场所仅数分钟路程。酒店位于芭东的正中心，步行几分钟即可到达芭东夜生活中心的孟加拉路。 Jungceylon 和 Robinson 购物中心也在酒店的步行范围内，而芭东海滩距离酒店不到 10 分钟的步行路程。如果您想充分享受芭东的夜生活，其中心位置使皇家天堂成为理想、舒适且价格合理的基地。皇家天堂坐落在一个庞大的建筑群中，天堂翼和皇家翼都可以欣赏到芭东海滩和普吉岛天际线的无价景观。皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心非常适合想要独特住宿、中心位置和轻松氛围的旅客。