皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到16预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心以优先方式，以及皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa 将客人置于活动中心，距海滩、夜生活场所和购物场所仅数分钟路程。酒店位于芭东的正中心，步行几分钟即可到达芭东夜生活中心的孟加拉路。 Jungceylon 和 Robinson 购物中心也在酒店的步行范围内，而芭东海滩距离酒店不到 10 分钟的步行路程。如果您想充分享受芭东的夜生活，其中心位置使皇家天堂成为理想、舒适且价格合理的基地。皇家天堂坐落在一个庞大的建筑群中，天堂翼和皇家翼都可以欣赏到芭东海滩和普吉岛天际线的无价景观。皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心非常适合想要独特住宿、中心位置和轻松氛围的旅客。

便利设施/功能 Balcony

Free wifi

Mini bar service

Room Service

Private safety box in bedroom

Connecting room available

Bathtub

Swimming Pool

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 4.4 /5 非常好 基于 1 审查 评分 0 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇬🇧 Nicholas Mowle 到达 10/07/2021 4.4 Deluxe Paradise Wing 正数 井井有条

Covids测试很快 负面的 没有任何 重新开放从来都不是一件容易的事，但您非常专业地完成了这项工作，并带着可爱的微笑。做得好