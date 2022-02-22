SAMUI TEST & GO

The Passage Samui Villas & Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
232 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort - Image 0
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort - Image 1
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort - Image 2
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort - Image 3
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort - Image 4
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort - Image 5
+50 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Passage Samui Villas & Resort in a prioritized manner, and The Passage Samui Villas & Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

• If guests do not receive Thailand Pass. The hotel will issue a full refund for the reservation after the deduction of 3% for the transaction fee. • If guests do not check-in on the reservation date (No Show) a 100% penalty fee will be charged to the reservation and there will be no refund issued.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 33
฿19,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Villa 43
฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults
Garden Villa 43
฿22,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Villa 43
฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults
Beachfront Pool Villa 110
฿52,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿61,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi

Designed for both business and leisure travel, The Passage Samui Villas & Resort is ideally situated in Bang Por; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 24 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 50 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including badminton court, canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa. The Passage Samui Villas & Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Samui, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Passage Samui Villas & Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Passage Samui Villas & Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

57/6-7 Moo 5, Angthong ,Surat Thani, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

MAI Samui Beach Resort & Spa
8.4
rating with
440 reviews
From ฿-1
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
422 reviews
From ฿-1
Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
rating with
138 reviews
From ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
9.9
rating with
45 reviews
From ฿-1
Karma Resort
9
rating with
258 reviews
From ฿-1
Bo Phut Resort & Spa
9.2
rating with
326 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU