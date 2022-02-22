Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Passage Samui Villas & Resort in a prioritized manner, and The Passage Samui Villas & Resort will directly collect payment from you.
• If guests do not receive Thailand Pass. The hotel will issue a full refund for the reservation after the deduction of 3% for the transaction fee. • If guests do not check-in on the reservation date (No Show) a 100% penalty fee will be charged to the reservation and there will be no refund issued.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, The Passage Samui Villas & Resort is ideally situated in Bang Por; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 24 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 50 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including badminton court, canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa. The Passage Samui Villas & Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Samui, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.