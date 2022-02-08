SAMUI TEST & GO

Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.6
rating with
166 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - Image 0
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - Image 1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - Image 2
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - Image 3
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - Image 4
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - Image 5
+38 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 147 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Bophut Beach Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Baan Bophut Beach Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27
฿22,489 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,607 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,965 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,683 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,642 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,042 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27
฿21,024 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,560 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,128 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,264 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,432 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,832 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27
฿23,466 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,304 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,523 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,962 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,781 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,181 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Top Floor Deluxe Twin Suite 34
฿22,717 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,769 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,096 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,274 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,674 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,251 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Top Floor Premier Loft King Suite Sea View 40
฿24,930 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,360 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,380 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe 2-Bedroom Family Suite Sea View 50
฿32,254 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,582 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,545 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,473 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,037 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,437 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Top Floor Grand Penthouse Ocean Suite Sea View 50
฿27,372 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,094 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,755 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,078 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,339 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,739 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool

Certified to offer both SANDBOX and TEST & GO stays, and located within a 15-minute drive from the airport, the award-winning Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+) is located directly on the beach of the popular Fisherman’s Village in Koh Samui. Positioned right in the heart of the village, the hotel is directly in front of the famous Friday Night Walking Street and offers easy access to Fisherman’s Village Pier, the beach, dozens of quaint shophouse restaurants, and boutique shops. The hotel has its own private landscaped garden, long beachfront, and 24 hour infinity beachfront swimming pool. With its superior services and a broad range of amenities, the hotel’s goal is to make guests feel at home.

At this small luxury boutique beach hotel, guests can choose from 13 rooms and suites, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. All rooms come with ocean views and private balconies or terraces with gorgeous views of the sea and Koh Phangan Island, so you’ll have the perfect sunrise and sunset for your holiday vacation. Renovated in the summer of 2014 with extensive upgrades to guestrooms and facilities, guests can enjoy modern amenities and traditional Thai hospitality with the professionalism of Western-educated management at Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+).

Hotel Awards include: Luxury Travel Guide Global Awards: Beach Front Hotel of the Year - Thailand (2021), LuxLife Travel & Tourism Awards: Best Beachfront Hotel - Surat Thani Province (2020, 2021), APAC Insider SE Asia Business Awards: Best Tropical Beachfront Hotel Accommodation - Thailand (2021), LUX Magazine Resorts & Retreats Awards: Best Value Luxury Hotel - Koh Samui (2020), THA Travel & Hospitality Awards: Boutique Hotel of the Year - Surat Thani Province (2018), TripAdvisor Hall of Fame: Certificate of Excellence (2011, 2013, 2015-2019), TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award (2020, 2021).

Amenities / Features

  • The Testing Package price includes:
  • Koh Samui Hospital fee for one or two RT-PCR covid tests depending on the package
  • One-way SHA+ approved private airport transfer
  • Free 2 bottled waters per guest, free hot coffee and tea sets during the first night
  • In-room breakfast Room Service (no service charge) included when booking breakfast-inclusive room rates
  • 10% discount on all in-room dining orders (no service charge), while awaiting arrival test results
  • Free mask and hand sanitizer kit
  • Official Samui Plus booking authentication certificate to qualify for Thailand Pass
  • Certificate of completion and print-out of RT-PCR test result report
  • HOTEL FEATURES:
  • Private balconies for all rooms
  • 24-hour infinity beachfront swimming pool
  • Lush landscaped private garden
  • Oceanview Thai Sala Restaurant
  • Beachside Bar
  • Free high-speed WiFi
  • Pillow-top beds
  • Flatscreen TVs with TrueVisions Premium Cable featuring multi-language channels
  • DVD movie and book library
  • Blu-ray player in all rooms
  • Electronic lap-top size safes in all rooms
  • Refrigerators with stocked minibar
  • Individual adjustable air-conditioners for all rooms
  • 24-hour reception
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Bophut Beach Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

6/9 Moo 1, Fishermans Village, Bophut, Surat Thani, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
8.5
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Bo Phut Resort & Spa
9.2
rating with
326 reviews
From ฿-1
Karma Resort
9
rating with
258 reviews
From ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
rating with
1007 reviews
From ฿-1
Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
9.9
rating with
45 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU