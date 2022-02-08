Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 147 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Bophut Beach Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Baan Bophut Beach Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27 m² ฿22,489 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,607 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,965 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,683 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,642 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,042 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27 m² ฿21,024 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,560 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,128 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,264 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,432 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,832 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27 m² ฿23,466 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,304 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,523 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,962 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,781 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,181 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Top Floor Deluxe Twin Suite 34 m² ฿22,717 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,769 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,096 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,274 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,674 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,251 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Top Floor Premier Loft King Suite Sea View 40 m² ฿24,930 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿19,350 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,360 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,380 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe 2-Bedroom Family Suite Sea View 50 m² ฿32,254 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿24,582 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿18,545 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,473 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,037 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,437 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Top Floor Grand Penthouse Ocean Suite Sea View 50 m² ฿27,372 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿21,094 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,755 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,078 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,339 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,739 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Certified to offer both SANDBOX and TEST & GO stays, and located within a 15-minute drive from the airport, the award-winning Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+) is located directly on the beach of the popular Fisherman’s Village in Koh Samui. Positioned right in the heart of the village, the hotel is directly in front of the famous Friday Night Walking Street and offers easy access to Fisherman’s Village Pier, the beach, dozens of quaint shophouse restaurants, and boutique shops. The hotel has its own private landscaped garden, long beachfront, and 24 hour infinity beachfront swimming pool. With its superior services and a broad range of amenities, the hotel’s goal is to make guests feel at home. At this small luxury boutique beach hotel, guests can choose from 13 rooms and suites, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. All rooms come with ocean views and private balconies or terraces with gorgeous views of the sea and Koh Phangan Island, so you’ll have the perfect sunrise and sunset for your holiday vacation. Renovated in the summer of 2014 with extensive upgrades to guestrooms and facilities, guests can enjoy modern amenities and traditional Thai hospitality with the professionalism of Western-educated management at Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+). Hotel Awards include: Luxury Travel Guide Global Awards: Beach Front Hotel of the Year - Thailand (2021), LuxLife Travel & Tourism Awards: Best Beachfront Hotel - Surat Thani Province (2020, 2021), APAC Insider SE Asia Business Awards: Best Tropical Beachfront Hotel Accommodation - Thailand (2021), LUX Magazine Resorts & Retreats Awards: Best Value Luxury Hotel - Koh Samui (2020), THA Travel & Hospitality Awards: Boutique Hotel of the Year - Surat Thani Province (2018), TripAdvisor Hall of Fame: Certificate of Excellence (2011, 2013, 2015-2019), TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award (2020, 2021).

Amenities / Features The Testing Package price includes:

Koh Samui Hospital fee for one or two RT-PCR covid tests depending on the package

One-way SHA+ approved private airport transfer

Free 2 bottled waters per guest, free hot coffee and tea sets during the first night

In-room breakfast Room Service (no service charge) included when booking breakfast-inclusive room rates

10% discount on all in-room dining orders (no service charge), while awaiting arrival test results

Free mask and hand sanitizer kit

Official Samui Plus booking authentication certificate to qualify for Thailand Pass

Certificate of completion and print-out of RT-PCR test result report

HOTEL FEATURES:

Private balconies for all rooms

24-hour infinity beachfront swimming pool

Lush landscaped private garden

Oceanview Thai Sala Restaurant

Beachside Bar

Free high-speed WiFi

Pillow-top beds

Flatscreen TVs with TrueVisions Premium Cable featuring multi-language channels

DVD movie and book library

Blu-ray player in all rooms

Electronic lap-top size safes in all rooms

Refrigerators with stocked minibar

Individual adjustable air-conditioners for all rooms

24-hour reception

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Baan Bophut Beach Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Bophut Beach Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images