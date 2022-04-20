Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Santiburi Koh Samui is a spacious, experience-driven luxury resort on the quiet north shore of Koh Samui. Set in 23 acres of tropical foliage, shady trees and lotus ponds, the resort overlooks 300 meters of pristine sandy beach. Our exquisitely designed suites and villas feature sleek, modern design blended with warm contemporary Thai décor. The Reserve is our recently added private residence within our resort. All villas are secluded havens with a minimum of 10 metres between them. Experience our spirited hospitality and savour epicurean dining at one of our five on-site culinary venues. Relax and unwind at our 50-metre long swimming pool, a centerpiece of the resort, and one of the largest on Koh Samui. Live life your way with our bespoke packages at Lèn Spa, maintain your fitness routine at the extensive on-site Sports Centre or chip away at your golf game at Santiburi Samui Country Club located only 10 minutes from the resort. Customize your experiences with our playful Lèn programme and create unforgettable memories, in the safe and hygienic confines of Santiburi Koh Samui.