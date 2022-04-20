SAMUI TEST & GO

Santiburi Koh Samui - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
9.1
rating with
138 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Santiburi Koh Samui - Image 0
Santiburi Koh Samui - Image 1
Santiburi Koh Samui - Image 2
Santiburi Koh Samui - Image 3
Santiburi Koh Samui - Image 4
Santiburi Koh Samui - Image 5
+37 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Santiburi Koh Samui is a spacious, experience-driven luxury resort on the quiet north shore of Koh Samui. Set in 23 acres of tropical foliage, shady trees and lotus ponds, the resort overlooks 300 meters of pristine sandy beach. Our exquisitely designed suites and villas feature sleek, modern design blended with warm contemporary Thai décor. The Reserve is our recently added private residence within our resort. All villas are secluded havens with a minimum of 10 metres between them. Experience our spirited hospitality and savour epicurean dining at one of our five on-site culinary venues. Relax and unwind at our 50-metre long swimming pool, a centerpiece of the resort, and one of the largest on Koh Samui. Live life your way with our bespoke packages at Lèn Spa, maintain your fitness routine at the extensive on-site Sports Centre or chip away at your golf game at Santiburi Samui Country Club located only 10 minutes from the resort. Customize your experiences with our playful Lèn programme and create unforgettable memories, in the safe and hygienic confines of Santiburi Koh Samui.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Santiburi Koh Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Santiburi Koh Samui
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

12/12 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

Partner Hotels

Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
rating with
166 reviews
From ฿-1
First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
9.9
rating with
45 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
Karma Resort
9
rating with
258 reviews
From ฿-1
Bo Phut Resort & Spa
9.2
rating with
326 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
8.5
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
rating with
1007 reviews
From ฿-1
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort
8.3
rating with
232 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU