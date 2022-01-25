Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation Policy:
8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged.
0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
Situated in Chaweng Noi, Chaweng Noi Pool Villa is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 3. Km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service, ticket service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 45 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, children's playground, kids club, pool (kids), garden. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.
Amenities / Features
- Swimming pool [outdoor]
- Bar
- Restaurants
- Front desk [24-hour]
- Parking
- Wi-Fi
- Elevator
- ATM on site
- Daily housekeeping
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package
Negatives
- seven days at the same place
- We have to pay to get our document
A long week
5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax
Positives
Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox.
Staff very helpful and friendly.
Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.