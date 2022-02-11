SAMUI TEST & GO

Bo Phut Resort & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.2
rating with
326 reviews
Updated on February 11, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bo Phut Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Bo Phut Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Garden View 50
฿44,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,597 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi

Situated on the northern tip of Samui on Bo Phut Beach, this resort is surrounded by seven acres of nature. Bo Phut Resort & Spa is comprised of 61 rooms and villas decorated in a modern Thai style with amenities that include satellite TV and a DVD/CD player. Dining is an experience to be savored and the choices are numerous with the beachfront L’Ocean restaurant serving local and international dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The resort’s signature restaurant, Sala Thai, is open for dinner only. Restaurants near the hotel are Krua Bo Phut Thai restaurant distance 1.5 kilometers from the hotel and Krua Samui Thai restaurant distance 3.5 kilometers from the hotel. Food isn’t the only thing on the menu as the spa offers a variety of treatments aimed at guests who truly love to pamper themselves. To make your reservation at Bo Phut Resort & Spa, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

Address / Map

12/12 Moo 1, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

