Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Garden View 50 m² ฿44,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿28,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿17,597 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿34,300 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Situated on the northern tip of Samui on Bo Phut Beach, this resort is surrounded by seven acres of nature. Bo Phut Resort & Spa is comprised of 61 rooms and villas decorated in a modern Thai style with amenities that include satellite TV and a DVD/CD player. Dining is an experience to be savored and the choices are numerous with the beachfront L’Ocean restaurant serving local and international dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The resort’s signature restaurant, Sala Thai, is open for dinner only. Restaurants near the hotel are Krua Bo Phut Thai restaurant distance 1.5 kilometers from the hotel and Krua Samui Thai restaurant distance 3.5 kilometers from the hotel. Food isn’t the only thing on the menu as the spa offers a variety of treatments aimed at guests who truly love to pamper themselves. To make your reservation at Bo Phut Resort & Spa, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

