Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にパッセージサムイヴィラズ＆リゾート 直接連絡し、 パッセージサムイヴィラズ＆リゾートが直接支払いを回収します。
• If guests do not receive Thailand Pass. The hotel will issue a full refund for the reservation after the deduction of 3% for the transaction fee. • If guests do not check-in on the reservation date (No Show) a 100% penalty fee will be charged to the reservation and there will be no refund issued.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ビジネスとレジャーの両方の旅行のために設計されたパッセージサムイヴィラズ＆リゾートは、バンポーの理想的な場所にあります。市内で最も人気のある場所の1つ。わずか24kmの距離にあるこの5つ星ホテルは、空港から簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このサムイホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。 50の居心地の良い部屋の1つに足を踏み入れ、テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、ハンガー、無料のインスタントコーヒー、無料のお茶、一部の部屋にある無料のウェルカムドリンクなど、さまざまな設備で1日のストレスから逃れましょう。ホテルでは、バドミントンコート、カヌー、プライベートビーチ、屋外プール、スパなどのレクリエーション施設の完全なリストを利用できます。パッセージサムイヴィラズ＆リゾートはサムイ島への旅行者にとって賢い選択であり、毎回リラックスして手間のかからない滞在を提供します。