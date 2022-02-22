Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy • If guests do not receive Thailand Pass. The hotel will issue a full refund for the reservation after the deduction of 3% for the transaction fee. • If guests do not check-in on the reservation date (No Show) a 100% penalty fee will be charged to the reservation and there will be no refund issued.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大 2 Adults デラックスダブルまたはツインルーム 33 m² ฿19,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 インターネット-Wifi 最大 2 Adults Plunge Pool Villa 43 m² ฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 インターネット-Wifi 最大 2 Adults Garden Villa 43 m² ฿22,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 インターネット-Wifi 最大 2 Adults Plunge Pool Villa 43 m² ฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 インターネット-Wifi 最大 2 Adults Beachfront Pool Villa 110 m² ฿52,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,950 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 インターネット-Wifi 最大 4 Adults 2ベッドルームプールヴィラ 150 m² ฿61,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿17,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 インターネット-Wifi

ビジネスとレジャーの両方の旅行のために設計されたパッセージサムイヴィラズ＆リゾートは、バンポーの理想的な場所にあります。市内で最も人気のある場所の1つ。わずか24kmの距離にあるこの5つ星ホテルは、空港から簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このサムイホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。 50の居心地の良い部屋の1つに足を踏み入れ、テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、ハンガー、無料のインスタントコーヒー、無料のお茶、一部の部屋にある無料のウェルカムドリンクなど、さまざまな設備で1日のストレスから逃れましょう。ホテルでは、バドミントンコート、カヌー、プライベートビーチ、屋外プール、スパなどのレクリエーション施設の完全なリストを利用できます。パッセージサムイヴィラズ＆リゾートはサムイ島への旅行者にとって賢い選択であり、毎回リラックスして手間のかからない滞在を提供します。

