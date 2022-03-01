SAMUI TEST & GO

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.5
rating with
422 reviews
Updated on March 1, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Garden Villa 70
฿9,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Sea View Villa 70
฿10,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Suite 70
฿8,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool View Suite 70
฿9,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat

The atmosphere is stylish, yet relaxed and effortless.

Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts prides itself on providing guests with an unrivalled and distinctive luxury lifestyle experience. The properties feature cutting-edge architecture, contemporary dining, indulgent Nikki Spa services and signature beach and nighttime entertainment, creating an enhanced Nikki Beach experience. We currently operate from 5 exclusive locations including Dubai, Porto Heli, Koh Samui, Santorini and Montenegro.

Address / Map

96/3 Moo 2 Lipa Noi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

