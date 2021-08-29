Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa) in a prioritized manner, and Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa) will directly collect payment from you.

Clay Beach Samui is a spacious and luxurious highly styled beachfront villas set in lush tropical surroundings sitting directly on the white sandy beach at the western end of Bophut bay. It is distinctively designed incorporating awe-inspiring panoramic vistas across three kilometers of curvaceous sandy coastline all the way through Fisherman’s Village, the sparkling turquoise hue of the Gulf of Siam and the neighboring island of Koh Phangan, sitting seductively on the horizon.

The property features five sizeable luxe bedrooms. The loft-style apartments are strategically placed at the rear of the property featuring its own living area and fully equipped kitchen. Built and designed with the same architecture of the main phase where the three master bedrooms are, these lofts are furnished with only the best furniture and decors sourced from the neighboring countries of Thailand.

The first loft is at the ground floor and is accessed through private bamboo doors from the main entrance of the property is the first loft. It features floor to ceiling sliding glass doors draped with black-out curtains, a kitchenette with induction cooker, coffee maker, toaster, built-in fridge and a breakfast bar with a view of its own private plunge pool. The sleeping area is at the upper part of the loft. It is fitted with an extra King-sized bed, a massive closet with mirrored sliding doors and an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in rain shower and twin vanity sinks made of natural stone. The comfort area is separated from the bathroom.

Up the stairs leading to the third floor is where you’ll find the second loft. The loft boasts amazing views of the ocean either from the infinity edged swimming pool or from the sleeping area. It houses a fully equipped kitchen with built-in appliances and dining table made from natural wood that comfortably sits up to six guests. The lounge area is much more spacious than the first loft, complete with its own living space with a sofa and cushions sitting on top of a rattan carpet. Bordered by a 6 meter floor to ceiling sliding glass doors and one of the main features of this loft is the hammock elevated six meters from the ground floor. It is made of high-quality materials shipped from France and has been securely installed for safety. Fitted with over-sized throw-pillows and cushions for a more relaxing and cozy lounging. Overlooking the main villa and the swimming pool is the bedroom on the upper floor of the loft. It features an extra King-sized bed, a closet with mirrored sliding doors and an en-suite bathroom with a stone carved bath-tub, rain-shower, a toilet and twin vanity sinks made from natural stone.

The exquisite and contemporary Asian style furnishings throughout the entire villa are blended with antique art, sculptures and décor from the Orient. With Soft palettes of white-grey blend with the natural wood, tropical greenery and azure blue of the coastal surroundings and an impeccable attention to design detail, Clay Samui is a truly unique dream villa, bursting with offerings of an opulent tropical island lifestyle.

Clay Samui offers one of a kind – spectacular, jaw-dropping modern contemporary accommodation in an inspirational location.

The lofts can be rented separately or as part of the whole property for larger groups.