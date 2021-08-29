Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa) in a prioritized manner, and Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa) will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Loft 175m²
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿54,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿24,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Netflix
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Loft 350m²
฿84,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿64,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿50,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3-Bedroom Courtyard 540m²
฿175,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿129,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿102,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿54,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿27,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿27,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 10 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Entire Villa - 5 Bedrooms 800m²
฿245,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿179,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿142,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿74,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿37,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Clay Beach Samui is a spacious and luxurious highly styled beachfront villas set in lush tropical surroundings sitting directly on the white sandy beach at the western end of Bophut bay. It is distinctively designed incorporating awe-inspiring panoramic vistas across three kilometers of curvaceous sandy coastline all the way through Fisherman’s Village, the sparkling turquoise hue of the Gulf of Siam and the neighboring island of Koh Phangan, sitting seductively on the horizon.
The property features five sizeable luxe bedrooms. The loft-style apartments are strategically placed at the rear of the property featuring its own living area and fully equipped kitchen. Built and designed with the same architecture of the main phase where the three master bedrooms are, these lofts are furnished with only the best furniture and decors sourced from the neighboring countries of Thailand.
The first loft is at the ground floor and is accessed through private bamboo doors from the main entrance of the property is the first loft. It features floor to ceiling sliding glass doors draped with black-out curtains, a kitchenette with induction cooker, coffee maker, toaster, built-in fridge and a breakfast bar with a view of its own private plunge pool. The sleeping area is at the upper part of the loft. It is fitted with an extra King-sized bed, a massive closet with mirrored sliding doors and an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in rain shower and twin vanity sinks made of natural stone. The comfort area is separated from the bathroom.
Up the stairs leading to the third floor is where you’ll find the second loft. The loft boasts amazing views of the ocean either from the infinity edged swimming pool or from the sleeping area. It houses a fully equipped kitchen with built-in appliances and dining table made from natural wood that comfortably sits up to six guests. The lounge area is much more spacious than the first loft, complete with its own living space with a sofa and cushions sitting on top of a rattan carpet. Bordered by a 6 meter floor to ceiling sliding glass doors and one of the main features of this loft is the hammock elevated six meters from the ground floor. It is made of high-quality materials shipped from France and has been securely installed for safety. Fitted with over-sized throw-pillows and cushions for a more relaxing and cozy lounging. Overlooking the main villa and the swimming pool is the bedroom on the upper floor of the loft. It features an extra King-sized bed, a closet with mirrored sliding doors and an en-suite bathroom with a stone carved bath-tub, rain-shower, a toilet and twin vanity sinks made from natural stone.
The exquisite and contemporary Asian style furnishings throughout the entire villa are blended with antique art, sculptures and décor from the Orient. With Soft palettes of white-grey blend with the natural wood, tropical greenery and azure blue of the coastal surroundings and an impeccable attention to design detail, Clay Samui is a truly unique dream villa, bursting with offerings of an opulent tropical island lifestyle.
Clay Samui offers one of a kind – spectacular, jaw-dropping modern contemporary accommodation in an inspirational location.
The lofts can be rented separately or as part of the whole property for larger groups.
Amenities / Features
- Airconditioning
- Four Swimming Pools
- Beach Access
- Free WiFi
- Toiletries
- Terrace
- Smoking Area
- Safety Deposit Box
- Dining Room
- Fully Equipped Kitchen
- Towels and Bed Sheets
- Hair Dryer
- Living Room
- Free Parking
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)SEE ALL REVIEWS
5.0 2-Bedroom Loft
Positives
Negatives
- Super specious
- Two pools
- Stunning view
- Kitchen
- Amazing decor
- Great staff
- That I couldn’t stay longer!
My two children and I stayed for 1 week at Clay Beach as part of our quarantine coming back to Samui and we absolutely loved it! We had booked one section of it which comprised of one duplex with bedroom, living room and kitchen and pool and a second bedroom on a lower floor with small living room and pool.
Having all this space just to us was the main reason I booked Clay Beach as we were not allowed outside the villa at first. I also knew we would have to do online school for part of the stay so needed to be able to separate the kids.
For me it was also important to have access to a kitchen. With 2 picky eaters I needed the option of being able to cook and keep lots in the fridge.
The kids just loved everything about the place. Apart from the spaciousness, they loved having 2 pools and the ‘trampoline’ (which they called it) which was a net you could lie on and relax but they used for jumping :-)
I loved it too! I really enjoyed having such a nice view. We were looking over the rooftops of the beachfront villas they have, and on there they had placed these beautiful statues that I very much enjoyed looking at. And photographing :-) I also loved the decor throughout. Everything was just so nice.
The staff was amazing - even though we didn’t see them much as we were not allowed too - I could reach them online and they would organize or drop off anything I needed.
During our stay Nathon Hospital also came for us to do our 2nd pcr tests and it was very smooth.
Thank you Clay Beach for helping us through our first week of quarantine!
5.0 3-Bedroom Courtyard
Positives
Negatives
- I didn't want to leave even after the quarantine period was over!
- Choice of several private pools to use
- Beach access
- Brilliant service
- Clean and very spacious
- Quiet surrounding environment
- Great service
- Comfortable beds
- Excellent staff
- Not one negative thing to say, we will definitely be back!
My partner and i arrived from Australia to a gorgeous and luxurious Villa, the welcome back to Samui could not have been better. I highly recommend Clay Beach Samui as an ASQ hotel and SHA Plus. We stayed the full two weeks and wish we booked longer. The staff was friendly, helpful and always accessible by WhatsApp and Line, even though we were not allowed contact, they made sure we had an amazing stay and provided everything we needed.