SAMUI TEST & GO

Karma Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
rating with
258 reviews
Updated on February 20, 2022
Karma Resort - Image 0
Karma Resort - Image 1
Karma Resort - Image 2
Karma Resort - Image 3
Karma Resort - Image 4
Karma Resort - Image 5
+17 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Karma Resort in a prioritized manner, and Karma Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Garden Room 54
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Room 58
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Terrace Room 65
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Karma Villa 94
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package

  • Breakfast included
  • Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
  • Include Pick up from Airport
  • Include 1 time PCR test

Amenities / Features

  • Smart TV, HD LCD screen
  • WIFI throughout the villa
  • Complementary water, tea and coffee
  • Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
  • In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
  • Karma Fitness room
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Karma Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Karma Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

182/3 Moo 1 Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Bo Phut Resort & Spa
9.2
rating with
326 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
8.5
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
9.9
rating with
45 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
rating with
166 reviews
From ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
rating with
1007 reviews
From ฿-1
Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
rating with
138 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU