Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Karma Resort
Hotel Refund Policy
Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Garden Room 54m²
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Connecting Room
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Room 58m²
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Connecting Room
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Terrace Room 65m²
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Karma Villa 94m²
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package
- Breakfast included
- Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
- Include Pick up from Airport
- Include 1 time PCR test
Amenities / Features
- Smart TV, HD LCD screen
- WIFI throughout the villa
- Complementary water, tea and coffee
- Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
- In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
- Karma Fitness room
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Karma Resort
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
