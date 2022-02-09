SAMUI TEST & GO

First Residence Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
First Residence Hotel - Image 0
First Residence Hotel - Image 1
First Residence Hotel - Image 2
First Residence Hotel - Image 3
First Residence Hotel - Image 4
First Residence Hotel - Image 5
+29 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 29 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the First Residence Hotel in a prioritized manner, and First Residence Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
฿16,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
฿16,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony

Only 150 meters away from the beach, First Residence Hotel is suitable for guests who desire convenient accessibility. Not only near Chaweng South Road where shops and restaurants are predominantly found, the hotel is also close to the shopping and entertainment areas. This 3-star hotel offers facilities to ensure guests the greatest comfort. All modern-styled guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort, yet at a reasonable price. First Residence Hotel is a smart choice for travelers due to its perfect location and reasonable price.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at First Residence Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR First Residence Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

27/6 Moo.3, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
rating with
268 reviews
From ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU