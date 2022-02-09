Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿16,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,850 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿16,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,850 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Only 150 meters away from the beach, First Residence Hotel is suitable for guests who desire convenient accessibility. Not only near Chaweng South Road where shops and restaurants are predominantly found, the hotel is also close to the shopping and entertainment areas. This 3-star hotel offers facilities to ensure guests the greatest comfort. All modern-styled guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort, yet at a reasonable price. First Residence Hotel is a smart choice for travelers due to its perfect location and reasonable price.

