Samui
8.4
rating with
440 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the MAI Samui Beach Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and MAI Samui Beach Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date before arrvial at least 3 days

This resort is the ultimate in beachside fun and relaxation. Just 25-30 minutes from the airport, the resort is at the northwestern tip of the gorgeous Samui Island. The tourist-friendly beaches of Lamai and Chaweng can be easily reached, and for a quieter day, the property offers all the activities minus the crowd. This luxurious resort includes 3-floors, 97 accomodation without elevator, three restaurants, a beach club, three pools, squash court, and a spa. If this isn't enough, there is also a fitness center, a steam room, and tours can be arranged to visit some of the best sites in the area. A business center and meeting facilities provide options for the traveling executive in need of a quiet place to get some proper work done. For the ultimate in beach luxury and a truly enjoyable holiday, MAI Samui Beach Resort & Spa is definitely a great choice.

If you were a guest at MAI Samui Beach Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
2/6 Moo 5, Laem Yai Beach, Angthong, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

