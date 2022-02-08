Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Up to 48 hours before arrival no cancellation fee will apply. Bookings cancelled after 12:00 pm local time, 2 days prior to arrival will be charged the full amount.
Located on a hillside in the popular town of Bophut, Mantra Samui Resort offers guests spectacular panoramic views overlooking the tranquil, teal waters of the Gulf of Thailand.
Guests can enjoy these views in peace while being only a 10-minute drive to the popular Wharf and The Fisherman’s Village, where there is an array of local restaurants and some of the most stunning beaches guests have ever seen.
The property has a wide range of comfortable rooms, most of which have an amazing ocean view.
Start your day with a breakfast and coffee at the View Restaurant, offering superb cuisine throughout the day. On-site facilities include a 24-meter long outdoor infinity pool, a variety of treatments at the Jai Spa, a top of the range fitness center, Wi-Fi Internet access that keeps guests connected with family and friends around the world.
Mantra Samui Resort also has a 24-hour concierge for guests.