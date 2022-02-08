SAMUI TEST & GO

Mantra Samui Resort

Samui
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Up to 48 hours before arrival no cancellation fee will apply. Bookings cancelled after 12:00 pm local time, 2 days prior to arrival will be charged the full amount.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Love Ocean/Garden View Room (Package prices include PCR Tests)
฿21,379 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Located on a hillside in the popular town of Bophut, Mantra Samui Resort offers guests spectacular panoramic views overlooking the tranquil, teal waters of the Gulf of Thailand.

Guests can enjoy these views in peace while being only a 10-minute drive to the popular Wharf and The Fisherman’s Village, where there is an array of local restaurants and some of the most stunning beaches guests have ever seen.

The property has a wide range of comfortable rooms, most of which have an amazing ocean view.

Start your day with a breakfast and coffee at the View Restaurant, offering superb cuisine throughout the day. On-site facilities include a 24-meter long outdoor infinity pool, a variety of treatments at the Jai Spa, a top of the range fitness center, Wi-Fi Internet access that keeps guests connected with family and friends around the world.

Mantra Samui Resort also has a 24-hour concierge for guests.

Amenities / Features

  • GYM
  • SPA Facilities
  • Co-Working Space / Work-lounge
  • Infinity pool
  • Sun beds
  • Beach umbrella
  • Free WiFi
  • Air condition
  • Minibar
  • Safety box
  • Smoke detector
  • Car parking
Address / Map

9/123-124 Moo 1 Maenam, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

