Hotel Refund Policy • If guests do not receive Thailand Pass. The hotel will issue a full refund for the reservation after the deduction of 3% for the transaction fee. • If guests do not check-in on the reservation date (No Show) a 100% penalty fee will be charged to the reservation and there will be no refund issued.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 2 Adults 디럭스 더 블룸 / 트윈 룸 33 m² ฿19,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 인터넷-Wi-Fi 최대 2 Adults Plunge Pool Villa 43 m² ฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 인터넷-Wi-Fi 최대 2 Adults Garden Villa 43 m² ฿22,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 인터넷-Wi-Fi 최대 2 Adults Plunge Pool Villa 43 m² ฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 인터넷-Wi-Fi 최대 2 Adults Beachfront Pool Villa 110 m² ฿52,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,950 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 인터넷-Wi-Fi 최대 4 Adults 2 베드룸 풀 빌라 150 m² ฿61,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿17,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 인터넷-Wi-Fi

방 포에 위치한 패시지 사무이 빌라 앤 리조트은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 도시에서 가장 인기 있는 지역 중 하나입니다. 24km 떨어진 이 5성급 호텔은 공항에서 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 사무이 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 일부 객실에서 평면 TV, 옷걸이, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 무료 웰컴 드링크 등을 제공합니다. 배드민턴장, 카누, 프라이빗 비치, 실외 수영장, 스파 등을 포함하여 완벽한 여가시설이 구비되어 있는 호텔입니다. 패시지 사무이 빌라 & 리조트은(는) 사무이 여행을 위한 최적의 장소이며, 매번 편안하고 번거롭지 않은 숙박을 제공합니다.

