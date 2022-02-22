SAMUI TEST & GO

패시지 사무이 빌라 & 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3

232 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉패시지 사무이 빌라 & 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 패시지 사무이 빌라 & 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

• If guests do not receive Thailand Pass. The hotel will issue a full refund for the reservation after the deduction of 3% for the transaction fee. • If guests do not check-in on the reservation date (No Show) a 100% penalty fee will be charged to the reservation and there will be no refund issued.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
디럭스 더 블룸 / 트윈 룸 33
฿19,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
최대 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Villa 43
฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
최대 2 Adults
Garden Villa 43
฿22,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
최대 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Villa 43
฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
최대 2 Adults
Beachfront Pool Villa 110
฿52,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
최대 4 Adults
2 베드룸 풀 빌라 150
฿61,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi

방 포에 위치한 패시지 사무이 빌라 앤 리조트은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 도시에서 가장 인기 있는 지역 중 하나입니다. 24km 떨어진 이 5성급 호텔은 공항에서 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 사무이 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 일부 객실에서 평면 TV, 옷걸이, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 무료 웰컴 드링크 등을 제공합니다. 배드민턴장, 카누, 프라이빗 비치, 실외 수영장, 스파 등을 포함하여 완벽한 여가시설이 구비되어 있는 호텔입니다. 패시지 사무이 빌라 & 리조트은(는) 사무이 여행을 위한 최적의 장소이며, 매번 편안하고 번거롭지 않은 숙박을 제공합니다.

주소 /지도

57/6-7 Moo 5, Angthong ,Surat Thani, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

