ブロックホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スーペリアダブルルーム 22m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 少額の預金
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスシーサイド 25m²
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 少額の預金
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスダブルまたはツインルーム 27m²
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 少額の預金
パトンに位置するTheBlocHotelは、プーケットとその周辺を体験するのに最適な場所です。パトン中心部からわずか200mの4つ星ホテルで、空港から簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。全室での無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、暖炉、郵便サービス、タクシーサービスは、ザブロックホテルを市内の他のホテルと一線を画す施設のほんの一部です。ザブロックホテルの雰囲気は、すべての客室に反映されています。テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、無料のウェルカムドリンク、スリッパ、タオルは、館内全域にある施設のほんの一部です。フィットネスセンター、屋外プールなどのホテルのレクリエーション施設は、脱出とリラクゼーションのために設計されています。ザブロックホテルで比類のないサービスと真に一流の住所をお楽しみください。
アメニティ/機能
- Rooftop swimming pool
- The Roof Bar
- Sun bathing area with sun decks
- Fitness room
- The Coffee Club
- Relax room
- Internet Area
- 24 hours front desk
- Room service (Limited hours)
- Wake up call
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Daily housekeeping service
- luggage storage room
- Elevator
- Parking
- CCTV
- Tourist information and guest service
- Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
- Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
ブロックホテル
4.7 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
- Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.
We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
- Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach
A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.
4.1 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here
4.8 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ
- Staff very friendly and helpful
The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard
Very professional