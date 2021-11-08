PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bloc Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
waardering met
1050 reviews
March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Tweepersoonskamer 22
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Zeezijde 25
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Tweepersoonskamer met 1 of 2 Bedden 27
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling

The Bloc Hotel, gelegen in Patong, is de perfecte plek om Phuket en zijn omgeving te ervaren. Dit 4-sterrenhotel ligt op slechts 200 meter van het centrum van Patong en is gemakkelijk bereikbaar vanaf de luchthaven. Met zijn gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Profiteer van een schat aan ongeëvenaarde diensten en voorzieningen in dit hotel in Phuket. Gratis Wi-Fi in alle kamers, dagelijkse schoonmaak, open haard, postdienst, taxiservice zijn slechts enkele van de faciliteiten die The Bloc Hotel onderscheiden van andere hotels in de stad. De ambiance van The Bloc Hotel is terug te vinden in elke kamer. plasma tv, gratis welkomstdrankje, slippers, handdoeken zijn slechts enkele van de faciliteiten die u ter beschikking staan. De recreatieve faciliteiten van het hotel, waaronder fitnesscentrum, zwembad (buiten), zijn ontworpen voor ontsnapping en ontspanning. Geniet van ongeëvenaarde diensten en een werkelijk prestigieus adres in het The Bloc Hotel.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Rooftop swimming pool
  • The Roof Bar
  • Sun bathing area with sun decks
  • Fitness room
  • The Coffee Club
  • Relax room
  • Internet Area
  • 24 hours front desk
  • Room service (Limited hours)
  • Wake up call
  • Free Wi-Fi Internet access
  • Daily housekeeping service
  • luggage storage room
  • Elevator
  • Parking
  • CCTV
  • Tourist information and guest service
  • Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
  • Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
Score
4.5/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 4 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
3
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Bloc Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Amina T

Beoordeeld op 08/11/2021
Aangekomen 21/10/2021
4.7 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten
  • Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
Minpunten
  • Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.

We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.

G Than

Beoordeeld op 02/09/2021
Aangekomen 11/07/2021
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
Pluspunten
  • Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
Minpunten
  • Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach

A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.

Pat A.

Beoordeeld op 27/08/2021
Aangekomen 18/08/2021
4.1 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten
  • Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Minpunten
  • WIFI need to be improved

Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here

Adam Blakeley

Beoordeeld op 24/08/2021
Aangekomen 15/08/2021
4.8 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten
  • Staff very friendly and helpful

The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard Very professional

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

162/4 Thaveewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

