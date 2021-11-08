The Bloc Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสุพีเรียร์เตียงใหญ่ 22m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ดีลักซ์ ซีไซด์ 25m²
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์เตียงใหญ่หรือเตียงแฝด 27m²
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
เดอะ บล็อค โฮเทล ได้รับการออกแบบเพื่อรองรับทั้งนักเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจและการพักผ่อน โดยตั้งอยู่อย่างเหมาะเจาะในป่าตอง ห่างจากใจกลางป่าตองเพียง 200 เมตร โรงแรมระดับ 4 ดาวแห่งนี้สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายจากสนามบิน ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวกสบาย โรงแรมจึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย โรงแรมภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ มีบริการที่สมบูรณ์แบบและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นอย่างครบครัน ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, เตาผิง, บริการไปรษณีย์, บริการแท็กซี่ การออกแบบห้องพักทุกห้องสะท้อนเอกลักษณ์ของโรงแรมเดอะ บล็อค โทรทัศน์จอแบน, เครื่องดื่มต้อนรับ, รองเท้าแตะใส่ในห้องพัก, ผ้าเช็ดตัว เป็นเพียงส่วนหนึ่งของสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จะคุณจะได้สัมผัส สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกเพื่อการพักผ่อนหย่อนใจของโรงแรม ซึ่งรวมถึง ฟิตเนส สระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง ได้รับการออกแบบสำหรับการหลบหนีและผ่อนคลาย สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเลิศและทำเลที่ตั้งอันเหมาะเจาะของโรงแรมเดอะ บล็อค
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Rooftop swimming pool
- The Roof Bar
- Sun bathing area with sun decks
- Fitness room
- The Coffee Club
- Relax room
- Internet Area
- 24 hours front desk
- Room service (Limited hours)
- Wake up call
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Daily housekeeping service
- luggage storage room
- Elevator
- Parking
- CCTV
- Tourist information and guest service
- Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
- Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
คะแนน
4.5/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 4 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Bloc Hotel
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Bloc Hotelดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.7 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
- Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.
We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
- Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach
A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.
4.1 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here
4.8 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก
- Staff very friendly and helpful
The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard
Very professional