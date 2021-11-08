Le Bloc Hôtel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Double Supérieure 22m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petit dépôt
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Côté Mer de Luxe 25m²
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petit dépôt
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Double ou Lits Jumeaux de Luxe 27m²
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petit dépôt
Situé à Patong, le Bloc Hotel est l'endroit idéal pour découvrir Phuket et ses environs. À seulement 200 mètres du centre de Patong, cet hôtel 4 étoiles est facilement accessible depuis l'aéroport. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Profitez d'une profusion de services et d'équipements hors pair dans cet hôtel de Phuket. WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, ménage quotidien, cheminée, service postal, service de taxi ne sont que quelques-uns des équipements qui différencient le Bloc Hotel des autres hôtels de la ville. L'ambiance du Bloc Hotel se reflète dans chaque chambre. télévision écran LCD/plasma, boisson de bienvenue gratuite, chaussons, serviettes ne sont que quelques-uns des équipements disponibles à travers l'établissement. Les installations de loisirs de l'hôtel, qui comprennent un centre de fitness et une piscine extérieure, sont conçues pour assurer une évasion et une détente optimales. Bénéficiez de services hors pair et d'une adresse véritablement prestigieuse à l'hôtel The Bloc.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Rooftop swimming pool
- The Roof Bar
- Sun bathing area with sun decks
- Fitness room
- The Coffee Club
- Relax room
- Internet Area
- 24 hours front desk
- Room service (Limited hours)
- Wake up call
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Daily housekeeping service
- luggage storage room
- Elevator
- Parking
- CCTV
- Tourist information and guest service
- Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
- Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 4 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Le Bloc Hôtel
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Le Bloc HôtelVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.7 Superior Double Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
- Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.
We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
Positifs
Négatifs
- Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
- Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach
A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.
4.1 Superior Double Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here
4.8 Superior Double Room
Positifs
- Staff very friendly and helpful
The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard
Very professional
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité