Отель Блок - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Улучшенный двухместный номер с 1 кроватью 22m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции
- Балкон
- Фитнес разрешен
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Малый депозит
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс со стороны моря 25m²
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции
- Балкон
- Фитнес разрешен
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Малый депозит
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Двухместный номер Делюкс с 1 кроватью или 2 отдельными кроватями 27m²
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции
- Балкон
- Фитнес разрешен
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Малый депозит
Расположенный в Патонге, The Bloc Hotel является идеальным местом для знакомства с Пхукетом и его окрестностями. Этот 4-звездочный отель расположен всего в 200 метрах от центра Патонга, до него легко добраться из аэропорта. Благодаря удобному расположению, отель предлагает легкий доступ к наиболее популярным местам города. Воспользуйтесь множеством непревзойденных услуг и удобств этого отеля на Пхукете. Бесплатный Wi-Fi во всех номерах, ежедневная уборка, камин, почтовые услуги, услуги такси - вот лишь некоторые из удобств, которые выделяют The Bloc Hotel среди других отелей города. Атмосфера отеля Bloc отражается в каждом номере. телевизор с плоским экраном, бесплатный приветственный напиток, тапочки, полотенца - вот лишь некоторые из удобств, которые доступны на всей территории отеля. Удобства для отдыха в отеле, в том числе фитнес-центр и открытый бассейн, предназначены для уединения и релаксации. Получите удовольствие от первоклассного обслуживания и широкого выбора услуг в The Bloc Hotel.
Удобства / Особенности
- Rooftop swimming pool
- The Roof Bar
- Sun bathing area with sun decks
- Fitness room
- The Coffee Club
- Relax room
- Internet Area
- 24 hours front desk
- Room service (Limited hours)
- Wake up call
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Daily housekeeping service
- luggage storage room
- Elevator
- Parking
- CCTV
- Tourist information and guest service
- Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
- Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
Счет
4.5/5
Отлично
На основе 4 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Блок
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Отель БлокСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ
4.7 Superior Double Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
- Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.
We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
- Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach
A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.
4.1 Superior Double Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here
4.8 Superior Double Room
Положительные
- Staff very friendly and helpful
The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard
Very professional
