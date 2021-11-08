더 블록 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
슈페리어 더 블룸 22m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 씨 사이드 25m²
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 더 블룸 / 트윈 룸 27m²
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
파통에 위치한 블록 호텔은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 빠통 중심부에서 단 200m 떨어진 이 4성급 호텔은 공항에서 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 난로, 우편 서비스, 택시 서비스 같은 최상급의 시설을 더 블록 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 블록 호텔 고유의 분위기가 모든 객실에 반영되어 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 무료 웰컴 드링크, 슬리퍼, 타월 등을 제공합니다. 피트니스센터, 실외 수영장 등을 포함한 호텔의 레크리에이션 시설은 긴장을 풀고 긴장을 풀 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. The Bloc Hotel에서 비교할 수 없는 서비스와 진정으로 권위 있는 주소를 즐기십시오.
어메니티 / 특징
- Rooftop swimming pool
- The Roof Bar
- Sun bathing area with sun decks
- Fitness room
- The Coffee Club
- Relax room
- Internet Area
- 24 hours front desk
- Room service (Limited hours)
- Wake up call
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Daily housekeeping service
- luggage storage room
- Elevator
- Parking
- CCTV
- Tourist information and guest service
- Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
- Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
4.7 Superior Double Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
- Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.
We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
긍정적
네거티브
- Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
- Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach
A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.
4.1 Superior Double Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here
4.8 Superior Double Room
긍정적
- Staff very friendly and helpful
The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard
Very professional