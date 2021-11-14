PHUKET TEST & GO

Impiana Resort Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
1541 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 0
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 1
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 2
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 3
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 4
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 5
+32 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
3 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Impiana Resort Patong in a prioritized manner, and Impiana Resort Patong will directly collect payment from you.

Set in a paradise surroundings, facing the beautiful Andaman sea, Impiana Resort Patong is a boutique resort catering to your every whim and fancies. Guest accommodations offer tranquil ambiance inspired by local architecture and then there are special Impiana touches such as the local flower laid on your bed as a sign of welcome or the fruit basket for your mid morning snack. It is the simple gestures that set Impiana Resort Patong apart from its neighbors. And just when you think it can’t get any better than this, Impiana’s Swasana Spa is a haven for the mind, body and soul using the best of traditional spices to get you blissfully relaxed.

Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇬🇧Anthony Hurley

Reviewed on 14/11/2021
Arrived on 04/11/2021
3.9 Superior Garden View Room
Positives     
  • Good service

From arrival to departure the staff and facilities at the Impiana Resort Patong were generally excellent in view of the fairly recent introduction of the Sandbox programme and would like to thank all the people in Phuket for their assistance and warm welcome. I would certainly recommend the hotel to visitors.

🇬🇧Gillian Hepburn

Reviewed on 02/11/2021
Arrived on 21/10/2021
5.0 Impiana Suite
Positives     
  • Excellent location right on the beach
  • Walking distance to lots of restaurants
  • Huge room, comfy bed, great shower!
  • Beautiful views of beach
  • Attentive and helpful staff
Negatives
  • Nothing to complain about

Great hotel for a visit to Patong, very quiet but right in the middle of things if you are looking for nightlife. Had a great Sandbox experience overall and would recommend Impiana as a great place to stay

🇺🇸David Lawrence Ames

Reviewed on 07/08/2021
Arrived on 07/07/2021
4.4 Superior Garden View Room
Positives     
  • Great Staff

The staff at Impiana were wonderful. The whole sandbox experience was well organized and worth it.

Address / Map

41, Taweewongse Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

