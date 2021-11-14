Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Set in a paradise surroundings, facing the beautiful Andaman sea, Impiana Resort Patong is a boutique resort catering to your every whim and fancies. Guest accommodations offer tranquil ambiance inspired by local architecture and then there are special Impiana touches such as the local flower laid on your bed as a sign of welcome or the fruit basket for your mid morning snack. It is the simple gestures that set Impiana Resort Patong apart from its neighbors. And just when you think it can’t get any better than this, Impiana’s Swasana Spa is a haven for the mind, body and soul using the best of traditional spices to get you blissfully relaxed.
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 3 reviews
3.9 Superior Garden View Room
Positives
From arrival to departure the staff and facilities at the Impiana Resort Patong were generally excellent in view of the fairly recent introduction of the Sandbox programme and would like to thank all the people in Phuket for their assistance and warm welcome. I would certainly recommend the hotel to visitors.
5.0 Impiana Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Excellent location right on the beach
- Walking distance to lots of restaurants
- Huge room, comfy bed, great shower!
- Beautiful views of beach
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Nothing to complain about
Great hotel for a visit to Patong, very quiet but right in the middle of things if you are looking for nightlife. Had a great Sandbox experience overall and would recommend Impiana as a great place to stay
4.4 Superior Garden View Room
Positives
The staff at Impiana were wonderful. The whole sandbox experience was well organized and worth it.