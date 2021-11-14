Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Impiana Resort Patong in a prioritized manner, and Impiana Resort Patong will directly collect payment from you.

Set in a paradise surroundings, facing the beautiful Andaman sea, Impiana Resort Patong is a boutique resort catering to your every whim and fancies. Guest accommodations offer tranquil ambiance inspired by local architecture and then there are special Impiana touches such as the local flower laid on your bed as a sign of welcome or the fruit basket for your mid morning snack. It is the simple gestures that set Impiana Resort Patong apart from its neighbors. And just when you think it can’t get any better than this, Impiana’s Swasana Spa is a haven for the mind, body and soul using the best of traditional spices to get you blissfully relaxed.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels