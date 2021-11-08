布洛克酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级双人间 22m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华海边 25m²
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华双人或双床间 27m²
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
The Bloc Hotel 位于芭东，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。这家四星级酒店距离芭东中心仅 200 米，可从机场轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、每日清洁服务、壁炉、邮政服务、出租车服务，这些只是 The Bloc Hotel 与市内其他酒店不同的部分设施。 The Bloc Hotel 的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子电视、免费迎宾饮品、拖鞋、毛巾只是酒店各处的部分设施。酒店的康乐设施，包括健身中心、室外游泳池，专为休闲和放松而设计。在 The Bloc Hotel 享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。
便利设施/功能
- Rooftop swimming pool
- The Roof Bar
- Sun bathing area with sun decks
- Fitness room
- The Coffee Club
- Relax room
- Internet Area
- 24 hours front desk
- Room service (Limited hours)
- Wake up call
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Daily housekeeping service
- luggage storage room
- Elevator
- Parking
- CCTV
- Tourist information and guest service
- Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
- Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
4.7 Superior Double Room
正数
负面的
- Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
- Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.
We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
正数
负面的
- Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
- Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach
A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.
4.1 Superior Double Room
正数
负面的
- Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here
4.8 Superior Double Room
正数
- Staff very friendly and helpful
The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard
Very professional