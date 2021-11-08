Das Blockhotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Doppelzimmer 22m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Kleine Kaution
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Meerseite 25m²
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Kleine Kaution
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Doppel- oder Zweibettzimmer 27m²
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Kleine Kaution
Das The Bloc Hotel in Patong ist der perfekte Ort, um Phuket und seine Umgebung zu erleben. Nur 200 Meter vom Zentrum von Patong entfernt, ist dieses 4-Sterne-Hotel bequem vom Flughafen aus zu erreichen. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt. Profitieren Sie in diesem Hotel in Phuket von einer Fülle an unvergleichlichen Dienstleistungen und Annehmlichkeiten. Kostenloses Wi-Fi in allen Zimmern, tägliche Zimmerreinigung, Kamin, Postservice, Taxiservice sind nur einige der Einrichtungen, die das The Bloc Hotel von anderen Hotels in der Stadt abheben. Das Ambiente des The Bloc Hotel spiegelt sich in jedem Gästezimmer wieder. LCD/Plasma-Fernseher, kostenloses Begrüßungsgetränk, Hausschuhe, Handtücher sind dabei nur einige der Einrichtungen, die Ihnen zur Verfügung stehen. Die Freizeiteinrichtungen des Hotels, zu denen ein Fitnesscenter und ein Außenpool gehören, sind zum Entspannen und Erholen gedacht. Genießen Sie im The Bloc Hotel unvergleichlichen Service und eine wahrhaft prestigeträchtige Adresse.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Rooftop swimming pool
- The Roof Bar
- Sun bathing area with sun decks
- Fitness room
- The Coffee Club
- Relax room
- Internet Area
- 24 hours front desk
- Room service (Limited hours)
- Wake up call
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Daily housekeeping service
- luggage storage room
- Elevator
- Parking
- CCTV
- Tourist information and guest service
- Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
- Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
Ergebnis
4.5/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 4 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Das Blockhotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Das BlockhotelSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.7 Superior Double Room
Positiv
Negative
- Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
- Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.
We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
Positiv
Negative
- Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
- Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach
A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.
4.1 Superior Double Room
Positiv
Negative
- Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here
4.8 Superior Double Room
Positiv
- Staff very friendly and helpful
The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard
Very professional
