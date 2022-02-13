PHUKET TEST & GO

Sound Gallery House - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
rating with
16 reviews
Updated on February 13, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sound Gallery House in a prioritized manner, and Sound Gallery House will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

-Cancel less than 7 days before arrival, refund 50%. -Cancel on date check in, not refund.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Room 1 (Double bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 19
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior room 2 (Double bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 19
฿11,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults
Suite Room (King bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 37
฿17,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,947 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults
Suite Room (Twin Bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 37
฿17,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Work Space

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Sound Gallery House is the perfect choice. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sound Gallery House offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed here. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Phuket, make Sound Gallery House your home away from home.

Address / Map

33/6 Wichit Songkhram Rd., Talad Neua, Meuang, Phuket 83000, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

