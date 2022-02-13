PHUKET TEST & GO

サウンドギャラリーハウス - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

16レビューによる評価
更新日 February 13, 2022
Sound Gallery House - Image 0
Sound Gallery House - Image 1
Sound Gallery House - Image 2
Sound Gallery House - Image 3
Sound Gallery House - Image 4
Sound Gallery House - Image 5
+19 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にサウンドギャラリーハウス 直接連絡し、 サウンドギャラリーハウスが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

-Cancel less than 7 days before arrival, refund 50%. -Cancel on date check in, not refund.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
Superior Room 1 (Double bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 19
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
Superior room 2 (Double bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 19
฿11,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
Suite Room (King bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 37
฿17,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,947 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
Suite Room (Twin Bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 37
฿17,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 作業スペース

プーケットの景色と音を楽しみたい旅行者にとって、サウンドギャラリーハウスは完璧な選択です。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてを最大限に活用することができます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。サウンドギャラリーハウスはプーケットでの滞在を豊かにするための多くの施設を提供しています。全室無料Wi-Fi、24時間セキュリティ、毎日のハウスキーピング、公共エリアでのWi-Fi、駐車場など、一流の施設をご利用いただけます。すべての宿泊施設は、比類のない快適さを保証するために配慮の行き届いた設備を備えています。宿泊施設には数多くのレクリエーション施設があり、滞在中にやることがたくさんあります。プーケットで快適で便利な宿泊施設をお探しの場合は、サウンドギャラリーハウスをご自宅のようにご利用ください。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
サウンドギャラリーハウスゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す サウンドギャラリーハウス
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

33/6 Wichit Songkhram Rd., Talad Neua, Meuang, Phuket 83000, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

