声音画廊之家 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与声音画廊之家以优先方式，以及声音画廊之家从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy -Cancel less than 7 days before arrival, refund 50%. -Cancel on date check in, not refund.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults Superior Room 1 (Double bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 19 m² ฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults Superior room 2 (Double bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 19 m² ฿11,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults Suite Room (King bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 37 m² ฿17,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,947 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,050 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults Suite Room (Twin Bed) + Airport pick up Transfer (one way) 37 m² ฿17,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,050 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

工作空间

对于想要领略普吉岛风光的旅行者来说，Sound Gallery House 是最佳选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Sound Gallery House酒店提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、公共区域 Wi-Fi、停车场等一流设施。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。当您在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿时，让 Sound Gallery House 成为您的家外之家。

